Dry Cleaning Share New Song “Anna Calls From the Arctic”: Listen

There was a time when Odesza were basically part of the post-J Dilla beat world. Their 2012 debut, Summer’s Gone, has all the hallmarks of late-millennial, hip-hop-literate stoner music: side-chained bass subductions, pretty harps, druggy vocal samples, percussion that drags like beaded curtains. The Seattle duo wasn’t exactly making subtle music even then, and its textures and rhythms weren’t as sophisticated as those of Flying Lotus or even Bonobo, but it seemed part of a markedly different tradition than what was then starting to cement itself as “EDM.” Then, as EDM grew gentler and Odesza’s shows grew bigger, they started to move towards each other. 10 years later, Odesza are more a stadium act than a soundtrack to a blunted bliss-out at the beach, with pyrotechnic shows and songs only occasionally perfumed by atmosphere.

