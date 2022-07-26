ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Cleaning Share New Song “Anna Calls From the Arctic”: Listen

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry Cleaning have shared a new song called “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” the latest single from their forthcoming LP Stumpwork. Check it out below. The lyrics were partly...

Brian Eno Announces First Solo Album in 5 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Brian Eno has announced a his first solo studio album in five years: ForeverAndEverNoMore is out October 14 (via Verve/UMC). It’s a 10-song album and the first since 2005’s Another Day on Earth on which most of the songs feature his vocals. Other guests on the LP include Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, and Roger Eno. Check out the video for the new song “There Were Bells” below.
Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson have formed a new band and announced their debut album. Together, Crutchfield and Williamson are Plains, and they’re releasing I Walked With You a Ways on October 14 via Anti-. The duo’s new LP is led by the single “Problem With It,” which comes with a music video directed and produced by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite. Find it below.
John Parish
Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71

Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 19) at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Henderson is survived by his son Michael and his daughters Michelle and Chelsea. Michael Henderson was 71 years old.
The Last Goodbye

There was a time when Odesza were basically part of the post-J Dilla beat world. Their 2012 debut, Summer’s Gone, has all the hallmarks of late-millennial, hip-hop-literate stoner music: side-chained bass subductions, pretty harps, druggy vocal samples, percussion that drags like beaded curtains. The Seattle duo wasn’t exactly making subtle music even then, and its textures and rhythms weren’t as sophisticated as those of Flying Lotus or even Bonobo, but it seemed part of a markedly different tradition than what was then starting to cement itself as “EDM.” Then, as EDM grew gentler and Odesza’s shows grew bigger, they started to move towards each other. 10 years later, Odesza are more a stadium act than a soundtrack to a blunted bliss-out at the beach, with pyrotechnic shows and songs only occasionally perfumed by atmosphere.
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced a handful of tour stops in the United States for later this year. Vanessa Carlton will open the shows. Take a look at the itinerary below. After announcing a live album and concert film, Nicks released a new song titled “Show Them the Way” in October 2020. The single—her first new solo music in six years—featured Dave Grohl on drums and arrived with a video directed by Cameron Crowe. She later joined Miley Cyrus on a “Midnight Sky” remix and made a guest appearance on Maroon 5’s “Remedy.”
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
Listen to Xaviersobased’s “Classist”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Don’t bother checking to see if there is sound coming from another tab: the feel of two beats playing at once on “Classist” is intentional. Like Keef and Duwap Kaine before him, Xaviersobased couldn’t care any less about structure. Here, the drums sputter on top of out of sync claps, and the soft, hypnotic melody sounds like it has been beamed in from another dimension altogether. Meanwhile, Xaviersobased is unbothered, casually laying down droll rhymes (“Slap the shit out a old nigga if he’s classist”) as if the beat behind him isn’t as chaotic as the Looney Tunes junk crashing sound effect.
Beyoncé Shares Renaissance Message Ahead of New Album Release

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance gets released tomorrow (Friday, July 29, 2022). Ahead of the release, the musician has posted a message about the record on her website. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé explained. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.” She also wrote, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.” Find the full note below (via @BeyLegion).
