The Villages, FL

Eleanor Joan Cunningham

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor Joan Cunningham, 81, of The Villages, Florida sadly passed away surrounded by loving family on July 22nd 2022. Eleanor was born on September 9th 1940 to Henning & Alice Lindquist...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Marian Louise Kraft

Marian Louise (Hayden) Kraft, age 89, of the Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice. Born in Washington Park, Illinois to Howard Hayden and (R) Elizabeth (Mitten) Hayden in 1933 she lived a full and wonderful life with her husband, Billy and three sons: Scott, Stanley and Stewart.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

George Michael Krafcik

George Michael Krafcik, 83, died July 21, 2022 in Summerfield Fl. He was preceded in death by his wife Joann, October 2020, after 31 loving years together. He was also preceded in death by his brother Andrew in 1994 (Judy) and Frederick in 2021. George is survived by his son...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Dennis Paul DeMeere

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Paul DeMeere of The Villages on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 73 years. He was born July 25, 1948, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Alois and Anna Margureite (Wittebols) DeMeere. He was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Jon Holman Stripling

Jon Holman Stripling of Continental Country Club, Wildwood, FL passed away on July 20, 2022, at his home after celebrating his 85th birthday on July 16. He was born in Newbern, TN to Phila Holman Stripling and James Vernon Stripling, the youngest of 3 boys. He was raised in the small town of Newbern and graduated from Newbern High School in 1955 where he excelled in sports and academics. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force where he spent 4 years in various locations including Japan for 18 months, working as an air traffic controller. When discharged from the military in 1959, he married Betty Bryant Stripling, and they moved to Louisville, KY where he attended the University of Louisville on a basketball scholarship. After graduation in 1963, they moved to Pocomoke City, MD, and he began work for NASA, Wallops Island, VA as a mathematician and later as a systems analyst, and was in charge of one of the computer and control centers. He and others were hired at the time of the beginning of computer use and programming development. He was instrumental in the development of real time capabilities at Wallops and later, the concept of mobile real time wind weighting was proven. In Pocomoke he was active at Salem UM Church and the Pocomoke Lions Club and in many youth sports programs that had a lasting impression on the youth of the town. He retired in 1994, and he and Betty enjoyed traveling and playing golf courses in different areas of the country. In 2001 they settled at CCC and enjoyed life there until his death. He was an active member of Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg, FL. He was known to many for his quiet, witty sense of humor and his kind, gentle disposition.
WILDWOOD, FL
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
State
Florida State
villages-news.com

School Board member Sally Moss kicks off supply drive in The Villages

A school supply drive has been launched this week to help Sumter County students succeed in their educational endeavors. Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss put together the event to try to get donations of school supplies so it can help students and teachers in the whole county get what they need to learn.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

School supply drive will be held this week in The Villages

A school supply drive will be held this week in The Villages. Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, will be leading the effort at the following dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at picnic pavilions at:. Wednesday, July 27 –...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers rave about amenities offered at new First Responders Recreation Center

Villagers finally got their first look at the new First Responders Recreation Center on Wednesday, and everybody liked what they saw. Following an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting event, hundreds of residents toured and sampled the activities at the new center. The facility was designed as a tribute to first responders – including law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs and other heroes – and is decorated with memorabilia donated by more than 100 former first responders who live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South man found to have methamphetamine tucked in wallet

A Spruce Creek South man was found to have methamphetamine tucked in his wallet after an arrest for driving on a suspended license. Matthew Troy Goff, 62, was driving a white Chevrolet S10 on Saturday when he was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was aware that Goff has a suspended license. Goff had been driving on U.S. Hwy. 441, but turned down a dirt road in an apparent attempt to elude the deputy. He finally pulled over at 16963 SE 104th Terrace. Goff admitted he did not stop because he knew his driver’s license is suspended.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Convicted felon listed as violent offender arrested in Lady Lake

A convicted felon listed as a violent offender was arrested in Lady Lake. Brent John Comyack, 30, of St. Petersburg, was taken into custody by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Friday on Dogwood Way in Lady Lake. Comyack was sitting in a vehicle and claimed he was waiting for...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Alleged attacker arrested after leaving man with bloody nose at Rolling Acres Apartments

An alleged attacker was arrested after leaving a man with a bloody nose at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Ryan Michael Baldasare, 35, of Tampa, allegedly punched a man who was with his girlfriend at about 10 p.m. Friday at the apartment complex, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man had asked Baldasare to leave him and his girlfriend “alone.”
LADY LAKE, FL
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Oakland Hills woman arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lori Diana Palmer, 55, went to the store on Sunday morning and loaded several items into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was standing in the self-checkout lane, she removed some of the items from the cart and walked out the door. She was stopped by a loss prevention officer. When she was confronted, Palmer dropped the items and announced she was leaving the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Developer will control the money going into the new fire district

The Villages government manages everything except the Fire Control right now. Here is what it says on the website:. Welcome To the website for The Villages Community Development Districts, your local special purpose government! The Villages community is comprised of 17 special purpose districts, established pursuant to Florida State Statutes, which are responsible for a variety of functions including maintenance, recreation, public safety, sanitation, water and wastewater services.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike extension opponents ratchet up pressure on Sumter Commission

Opponents of a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike ratcheted up pressure on Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night to support a no-build resolution. Although commissioners did not act on the resolution, two commissioners said they support building an extension only within existing right of way. Wearing green T-shirts with “No...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding teen driver from Guatemala arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies

A speeding teenage driver from Guatemala was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Danny Enilson Lopez, 18, of Summerfield, was driving a black Nissan pickup at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

