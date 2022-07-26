Eleanor Joan Cunningham

Jon Holman Stripling of Continental Country Club, Wildwood, FL passed away on July 20, 2022, at his home after celebrating his 85th birthday on July 16. He was born in Newbern, TN to Phila Holman Stripling and James Vernon Stripling, the youngest of 3 boys. He was raised in the small town of Newbern and graduated from Newbern High School in 1955 where he excelled in sports and academics. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force where he spent 4 years in various locations including Japan for 18 months, working as an air traffic controller. When discharged from the military in 1959, he married Betty Bryant Stripling, and they moved to Louisville, KY where he attended the University of Louisville on a basketball scholarship. After graduation in 1963, they moved to Pocomoke City, MD, and he began work for NASA, Wallops Island, VA as a mathematician and later as a systems analyst, and was in charge of one of the computer and control centers. He and others were hired at the time of the beginning of computer use and programming development. He was instrumental in the development of real time capabilities at Wallops and later, the concept of mobile real time wind weighting was proven. In Pocomoke he was active at Salem UM Church and the Pocomoke Lions Club and in many youth sports programs that had a lasting impression on the youth of the town. He retired in 1994, and he and Betty enjoyed traveling and playing golf courses in different areas of the country. In 2001 they settled at CCC and enjoyed life there until his death. He was an active member of Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg, FL. He was known to many for his quiet, witty sense of humor and his kind, gentle disposition.

