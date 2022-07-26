ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Breaking down Mets-Yankees Subway Series matchups

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

For the first four months of the season, the Yankees and Mets have been two of the best teams in baseball — the Yanks still holding that title with their 66-31 record.

On Tuesday comes the first collision course, and perhaps a preview of what might be possible in October if both teams take care of business in their respective leagues. It’s just a two-game set at Citi Field before they get together at Yankee Stadium for two more in August, but it will be a highly anticipated showdown nonetheless.

The Mets won the season series last year, taking two of three in The Bronx on July 4 weekend before doing the same in Queens on the weekend of Sept. 11. The series finale at Citi Field included some fireworks, stemming from the Mets believing that the Yankees may have been whistling from their dugout to tip pitches. The benches eventually cleared, but only words were exchanged.

Here’s a look at how the teams match up this week:

Get all the latest live and local coverage from the New York Post as the Yankees and Mets face off for Game 1 of the 2022 Subway Series.

At the plate

Getting on base

While the Mets’ offense has been in a funk of late, highlighting one of their areas of need before the trade deadline, both teams are among MLB’s better clubs in terms of getting on base. The Yankees are second in on-base percentage at .332 while the Mets are sixth at .324 — though they get to those numbers in different ways. The Yankees supplement their big-time power by leading the lead in walks, whereas the Mets lean on their contact-oriented offensive approach, striking out less but with less hard contact.

Edge: Even

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIMH1_0gtDDpkZ00
Giancarlo Stanton, Starling Marte

Power

This category isn’t much of a competition as the Yankees are blowing most teams in the league out of the water with their power. Behind Aaron Judge’s chase for 60 home runs (he’s currently at 37), fellow thumpers Giancarlo Stanton (24) and Anthony Rizzo (22), a resurgent Gleyber Torres (15) and a surprising Matt Carpenter (14), the Yankees lead MLB with 165 homers. Pete Alonso (25) has packed plenty of punch on his own, but besides Francisco Lindor (16) and the occasional hot streak from Eduardo Escobar (11), the Mets haven’t gotten much power from the rest of their lineup.

Edge: Yankees

On the basepaths

The Yankees are much improved in this area from last year, running into fewer outs on the bases and also becoming a steady threat to steal bases even without a certified speed threat. Their 65 swipes were tied for third in MLB entering Monday, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (14) leading the way. Starling Marte (12) and Lindor (10) have accounted for the bulk of the Mets’ steals, with the rest of the team only responsible for 11. The Yankees (-2.6) and Mets (-2.9) grade similarly on FanGraphs’ baserunning metric (BsR).

Edge: Yankees

In the field

Infield: Another aspect in which the Yankees have made major improvements this season. Among their infield unit, they have one player in the top-six for Defensive Runs Saved (per Fielding Bible) at each position — led by third baseman Josh Donaldson (10 DRS) — plus Jose Trevino leading all catchers with 15 DRS. Overall, their infield has piled up 27 DRS, which trails only the Cardinals (42). The versatile Luis Guillorme is the Mets’ best defender, though Statcast’s Outs Above Average also ranks Lindor as one of the game’s top shortstops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NQoi_0gtDDpkZ00
Jose Trevino

Edge: Yankees

Outfield

Brandon Nimmo has turned himself into one of the better center fielders in the game to anchor the Mets’ outfield. Jeff McNeil has also been above-average in left field, sharing it with Mark Canha, and Marte has been strong in right field. Judge’s move to center field has worked well for the Yankees, both in upgrading their defense and allowing them more lineup flexibility.

Edge: Mets

Bench

Carpenter is turning from a bench piece into more of an everyday player, but either way he has provided the Yankees with better depth since signing in May. Also, with their lineup staying mostly healthy, they usually have one regular on the bench each night to give them another weapon late in games. Guillorme has been invaluable — and, like Carpenter, has taken on an even bigger role — but the Mets’ bench isn’t as potent, though the recent addition of Daniel Vogelbach should help against righties.

Edge: Yankees

On the mound

Rotation

The Mets are lined up well for this series, set to roll out their best two (healthy) starters in Taijuan Walker on Tuesday and Max Scherzer on Wednesday. Walker has been a consistent force atop the rotation, especially with injuries to Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, and Scherzer has gotten right back to business since coming off the IL. Jordan Montgomery, in the midst of another solid season, will start Tuesday with Domingo German, who got roughed up in his return from the IL on Thursday, in play for Wednesday if he gets another start.

Edge: Mets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arTjP_0gtDDpkZ00
Max Scherzer

Bullpen

Both teams will likely be in the market to add at least one reliever before the trade deadline, but the need is more pressing for the Mets even though the Yankees just took a big hit with the loss of Michael King (elbow fracture). Edwin Diaz and Clay Holmes have both been dominant closers — Diaz has struck out 77 of the 151 batters he’s faced — but the Yankees have some more depth beyond Holmes in Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge, Albert Abreu and Ron Marinaccio. Adam Ottavino has been a strong setup man for Diaz, but inconsistency from Seth Lugo and Drew Smith has hurt the Mets.

Edge: Yankees

Manager

Aaron Boone is back for his fifth year of the Subway Series while Buck Showalter will be experiencing it for the first time — interleague play wasn’t a thing yet when he had Boone’s job. Both men are known for their even-keel temperaments, with Showalter also displaying his inside-out knowledge of the rulebook in his first year in Queens.

Edge: Even

Intangibles

The Yankees haven’t done much losing this year but enter the series having dropped eight of their last 13 games. The Mets have also lost three of their last four and have the Braves breathing down their neck atop the NL East. Both teams will be looking for a shot in the arm to get back on track.

Edge: Even

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Subway Series#Braves#The New York Post#Le
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Mets face the Yankees leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (66-32, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (60-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -171, Yankees +144; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy