ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleman, IA

Iowa's top high school football players: Meet the state's best running backs

By Barry Poe
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enKOf_0gtDDA0800

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school football. This list focuses on the running backs.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Use the comments section to discuss the other running backs worthy of fans’ attention in 2022.

Abu Sama, 5-10, 180, Sr., Southeast Polk

An Iowa State University commit, Sama is expected to play cornerback for the Cyclones. The versatile athlete, though, rushed for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Class 5A state champions last season and had 20 tackles. In April, Sama broke the state’s long jump record in track, leaping 24-10 to break a record held by Davenport Central’s Chris Walker since 1984.

Carter Henderson, 6-foot, 190, Sr., Linn-Mar

Named to the second team Class 5A all-state team as a junior, Henderson rushed for 1,180 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 64 yards, an average of 5.8 per catch.

Jazan Williams, 5-11, 180, Sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

The workhorse carried 258 times for the Cougars as a junior last fall, rushing for 1,239 yards and 12 touchdowns. A third-team Class 5A all-state pick, Williams’ mother, Jenny Williams, was a star semi-pro football player for the Des Moines Crush eight years ago.

Caden McDermott, 5-9, 185, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Last season, McDermott did a little bit of everything for the Spartans. He was the team’s leading rusher with 957 yards and 13 touchdowns and the second leading passer. On defense, McDermott had 21 tackles for a team that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Jon Humpal, 5-10, 165, Sr., Lewis Central

Humpal led the Titans to the Class 4A state championship last season, scoring 27 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns and had three more receiving touchdowns among his 33 catches and 424 yards. Humpal also averaged 29 yards per kickoff return.

Titus Cram, 5-11, 190, Jr., Bondurant-Farrar

With two seasons of high school football still in front of him, Cram has offers from both Iowa and Iowa State, as well as Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Kansas State. He rushed for 1,461 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Bluejays last season, earning second-team Class 4A all-state honors.

Jaxon Cherry, 6-0, 190, Jr., Webster City

As a sophomore, Cherry had 936 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns and averaged 22 yards per kickoff return. Cherry was named to the Class 4A third team all-state squad by the Iowa Prep Sportswriters Association.

Sean Stahle, 5-10, 160, Sr., Solon

Stahle, a second-team Class 3A all-state selection as a junior, rushed for 1,138 yards (180 carries) and 17 touchdowns. He also had 305 receiving yards and three touchdowns for a team that reached the 3A state semifinals.

Brevin Doll, 6-0, 185, Jr., ADM

Another talented young athlete, Doll excels in both football and track and field. He made the Class 3A second-team all-state football squad as a sophomore last season. Doll had 1,051 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 124 carries, caught 13 passes for 268 yards and two scores and was the state runner-up in the 100-meter dash.

Brady Miller, 5-9, 165, Sr., North Polk

A dual threat, Miller rushed for 1,055 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 25 receptions for 195 yards and three scores. Miller was honored as a third team all-state selection as a junior.

Griffin Diersen, 6-1, 220, Sr., OABCIG

The sturdy senior, a first team all-state selection as a junior, is a standout on both sides of the ball for the Falcons. During a 9-2 campaign last fall, Diersen rushed for a team-high 964 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He recorded a team-high 88 tackles at linebacker, including four for loss and two sacks.

Tadyn Brown, 5-10, 175, Sr., Clarinda

Brown rushed for 1,093 yards on 135 carries last season, scoring 16 touchdowns and averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

Braden McShane, 6-2, 200, Jr., New Hampton

McShane is looking to improve on a banner sophomore season in which he carried the football 213 times for 1,248 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 2A second-team all-state pick also had nine receptions for 156 yards and recorded a team-high 57 tackles at linebacker.

Brayden Onken, 5-7, 155, Sr., Osage

The speedy Onken can do damage both on the ground and as a receiver. A third team Class 2A all-state pick last season, Onken had 926 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and 23 receptions for two more scores.

Jerek Hall, 5-10, 160, Sr., Dike-New Hartford

Hall had the second-most rushing yards last season among players returning for 2021. He racked up 1,658 yards on 221 carries with 20 touchdowns and also had 10 receptions and averaged 27.5 yards per kick return for a team that reached the Class 1A semifinals.

Carter Bultman, 6-0, 175, Sr., West Sioux

The Falcons made it all the way to the Class 1A state championship game last season and return not only Bultman, but all-state quarterback Dylan Wiggins. Bultman rushed for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 39 catches for 472 yards and eight more scores. He was named to the second team 1A all-state squad.

Nolan DeLong, 6-1, 195, Sr., Durant

Entering his fourth season as a starter, DeLong has received an offer from Northern Iowa and is being courted by several other college suitors. He rushed for 1,591 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and recorded 60 tackles. DeLong was a third team all-state pick in Class 1A.

Jack Menster, 5-10, 175, Sr., Cascade

Menster’s junior season included a seven-touchdown performance in Cascade’s 45-35 win over Anamosa. A third-team all-state pick in Class 1A, Menster finished with 1,041 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Michael Turner, 6-1, 160, Sr., Tri-Center

The versatile Turner played the first half of last season at quarterback before making a switch to running back. He landed on the Class A all-state second team after rushing for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns. While playing QB, Turner passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Bryar Prochniak, 5-11, 180, Sr., North Union

Prochniak just had a strong performance at the North Dakota State summer camp and has received a handful of Division II and NAIA offers. He is one of the state’s top sprinters in track and field and had 1,284 rushing and 318 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Corder Noun Harder, 5-9, 155, Jr., Lynnville-Sully

Noun Harder’s sensational sophomore season produced 1,350 rushing yards, including a school-record 259 against Colfax-Mingo. The third-team Class A all-stater rushed for 15 touchdowns on 135 carries.

Simeon Reichenbach, 6-0, 185, Sr., WACO

The 8-player standout had 1,301 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and 11 catches for 176 yards and a TD. He was named to the first team all-state team by the Iowa Prep Sportswriters Association.

Charlie Simpson, 6-0, 215, Sr., Easton Valley

Another 8-player star, Simpson had 1,310 yards on the ground and 29 touchdowns. He recorded 53 tackles on defense for a team that lost 42-40 in the state championship game. Simpson made the all-state 8-player second team.

Isaac Grundman, 6-0, 165, Sr., Lenox

Yet another 8-player star, Grundman racked up 1,556 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He was named to the third-team all-state unit and averaged 20 yards per punt return, bringing one back for a touchdown.

Makelle Taylor, 5-11, 180, Sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Prairie had over 2,800 rushing yards last season, led by Taylor with 1,150 and 15 touchdowns. Taylor is also a threat as a receiver, with 18 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown, as well as a return specialist.

Jackson Dewald, 5-10, 205, Sr., Westwood

Also a state runner-up wrestler, the hard-charging fullback Dewald led all Class A rushers with 1,612 yards and 26 touchdowns, while tying for a Class A best 28 total touchdowns. The team’s leader in tackles and sacks, Dewald set the program’s single-game rushing record with 310 yards and five touchdowns against Lawton-Bronson.

Cason Stevenson, 5-11, 175, Jr., Nevada

The Cubs advanced to the Class 3A state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Harlan last season. Stevenson had an outstanding sophomore campaign, rushing for 1,138 yards on 117 carries for 14 touchdowns.

Levi Daniel, 6-2, 185, Sr., Iowa City Regina

An all-purpose performer for the Regals, Daniel rushed for 1,033 yards and 14 touchowns, had 138 receiving yards and totaled 29.5 tackles.

Max McGill, 5-8, 168, Sr., Woodbury Central

McGill is the second-leading returning rusher in Class A behind Westwood’s Dewald. He gained 1,395 yards and scored 19 touchdowns and was also a standout defender with 68.5 tackles at linebacker, including 7.0 for loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Northern Iowa Swimmer Tragically Passes Away

As was released by UNI Athletics this morning, swimmer and student-athlete Lily Ernst passed away on Wednesday of this week. Head coach for the Panther swimming and diving team Nick Lakin had this to say of the soon-to-be junior:. Our team is incredibly saddened by the loss of Lily. Lily...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
Lenox, IA
Sports
Brady, NE
Sports
City
Brady, NE
Davenport, IA
Football
Solon, IA
Education
Iowa City, IA
Sports
Nevada, IA
Sports
City
Sully, IA
City
Lawton, IA
City
Lenox, IA
Local
Minnesota Football
Preston, IA
Education
Nevada, IA
Education
Osage, IA
Education
City
Marion, IA
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Davenport, IA
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
Colfax, IA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Education
Webster City, IA
Football
Clarinda, IA
Education
City
Anamosa, IA
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
Bondurant, IA
Sports
Lawton, IA
Sports
City
Solon, IA
Local
Nebraska Education
Anamosa, IA
Sports
Clarinda, IA
Football
Marion, IA
Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Cedar Rapids, IA
Education
City
Davenport, IA
City
Neola, IA
City
North Saint Paul, MN
Webster City, IA
Sports
City
Dike, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Football
City
Council Bluffs, IA
City
Harlan, IA
State
Iowa State
Council Bluffs, IA
Sports
City
Odell, NE
City
Preston, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, NE
City
Webster City, IA
City
Colfax, IA
Webster City, IA
Education
City
Iron Junction, MN
Marion, IA
Education
Harlan, IA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
New Hampton, IA
Football
City
Bondurant, IA
City
Durant, IA
Cascade, IA
Sports
Durant, IA
Sports
City
Wayland, IA
Alleman, IA
Sports
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sloan, IA
Anamosa, IA
Education
City
Osage, IA
Dike, IA
Education
City
New Hampton, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
City
Hawarden, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Pleasant Hill, IA
Sports
Preston, IA
Sports
Armstrong, IA
Education
State
Nebraska State
Dike, IA
Sports
Wayland, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
New Hampton, IA
Sports
Durant, IA
Education
Solon, IA
Sports
Pleasant Valley, IA
Education
City
Armstrong, IA
Clarinda, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Minnesota State
Council Bluffs, IA
Education
Harlan, IA
Education
City
Alleman, IA
Marion, IA
Football
Hawarden, IA
Sports
Cascade, IA
Education
Pleasant Valley, IA
Sports
New Hampton, IA
Education
Osage, IA
Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Harlan, IA
Football
Armstrong, IA
Sports
City
Cascade, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northeast Iowa after van collides with train

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people died in northeast Iowa Wednesday night after the minivan they were in collided with a train. It happened near the intersection of Packard Avenue and Pioneer Place around 9:29 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about eight miles northwest of Clarksville. The report […]
IOWA STATE
hot1047.com

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Players#Kansas State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Iowa State University#The Des Moines Crush#Spartans
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

More John Deere Production Is Moving Away From Iowa

Iowans love their John Deere and are very proud of the facilities we have in the state. So, it makes sense that people get upset to find out parts of production for Iowa’s favorite green tractor are leaving the state. Back in early June, John Deere announced they were...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
KCRG.com

Saturday night storms leave wind damage in eastern Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms late on Saturday night caused wind damage in parts of eastern Iowa, particularly in far northeast Iowa. Lines of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of the state late on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Portions of Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties were some of the hardest hit areas, with numerous reports of damage to trees and some buildings.
CALMAR, IA
KIMT

2 from Fertile killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Paul N. S. Swann, 31 of Fertile, was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when went out of control and rolled.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Clear Lake Woman Killed in Crash Near Klemme

–A Clear Lake woman was killed following a 2-vehicle collision in Eastern Hancock County Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 79-year-old Sharon Schneider of Clear Lake was northbound on US Highway 69 in a 2019 Subaru Ascent, about 2 miles north of Klemme, just after 3:15 PM Friday. As she entered the intersection with County Road B46, she was hit broadside by a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by 16-year-old Kaden Buckley of Ventura.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Overnight storms cause damage across Winneshiek County

Strong storms rolled through the region late Saturday night into early Sunday morning uprooting trees in Decorah, Calmar and Spillville and causing damage throughout Winneshiek County. With the amount of storm damage across the county, Winneshiek County Emergency Management encourages self reporting storm damage. Link to the form here. City...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Floyd County man arrested for rape

FLOYD, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for raping a woman. Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, is accused of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, and OWI-1st offense. Floyd County law enforcement says it got a call around 8 pm Tuesday about a man...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Scam hits Black Hawk County residents

Black Hawk County — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office published a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon warning residents of a scam taking place. Residents are now getting calls from someone who identifies as a member of the sheriff's office, claiming the recipient missed a court date and needs to send them money.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy