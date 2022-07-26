ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives.

This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?

Under the hood of this violent track monster is a massive 426 cubic inch Hemi V8 engine, which, as we all know, pushes out some serious horsepower and torque figures. This powertrain produced around 426 horsepower in the 1960s, giving it a power to displacement ratio of approximately one horsepower per cubic inch of displacement. This was a feat that the Hemi engine lineup was already known for, but the platform still hadn't been used on such a large scale. Dodge became one of the most popular brands to feature the platform's use in production vehicles with their Charger, Challenger, and other models, but this car makes a point of stealing some of that attention for Plymouth.

All that power is sent through a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission, which provides a nearly linear power transfer to the rear wheels. That power transfer is helped by a 2500 stall converter, a substantial piece made specifically for racing and high-performance driving situations. Finally, before hitting the rear wheels, that massive V8 feeds into an 8.75 Posi rear end whose design focuses significantly on strength and endurance even in high-power situations such as drag racing and burnouts. Overall, this is a stunning classic car built to combine the best style, performance, and comfort, and it does that exceptionally well. Now that the vehicle is on the classic car market, you might have the chance to get behind the wheel of this great vintage Mopar racer.

Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions) is back in Reno during Hot August Nights on August 4th-6th. From Muscle Cars to Classic Trucks and SUVs, you are sure to find something to fill that special spot in your collection. MAG Auctions is accepting consignments here and bidder registration here. Visit here to see all available vehicles and our extensive automobilia on offer. We look forward to seeing you in Reno.

