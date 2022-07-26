ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Resistant starch may help ‘prevent cancer’ – here’s how and why to get more into your diet

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZegW_0gtDCZrG00

Most people wait until bananas turn yellow before eating them, but a new study suggests eating the fruit while it’s still green could have some interesting health benefits.

That’s because unripened bananas contain more resistant starch, which according to research from the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds, may reduce the risk of certain cancers in some people.

The study looked at almost 1,000 participants with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition which causes people to be predisposed to a range of cancers.

It showed that a regular dose of resistant starch, taken for an average of two years, did not affect cancers in the bowel but did reduce cancers in other parts of the body by more than half.

The effect was particularly pronounced for upper gastrointestinal cancers, including oesophageal, gastric, biliary tract, pancreatic and duodenum cancers, which can be particularly difficult to detect.

Experts hope the findings – published in Cancer Prevention Research – could possibly be beneficial to the general population too, not just people with Lynch syndrome.

So, what is resistant starch, how else might it be good for you and how can you increase your intake? Health expert explain…

What is resistant starch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfIcF_0gtDCZrG00
(Alamy/PA)

“Resistant starch is a type of fibre that the body can’t break down,” says Laura Southern, nutritional therapist at London Food Therapy (londonfoodtherapy.com). “That’s where the word ‘resistant’ comes from – resistant to digestion.”

Also known as fermentable fibre, it can’t be digested by the small intestine, explains dietician Sophie Medlin, Founder of City Dietitians (citydietitians.co.uk).

“Therefore it travels through to the large bowel, where it feeds our beneficial bacteria,” says Medlin. “Resistant starch is found naturally in some foods like bananas and oats, but it’s also found in cooled and reheated pasta, rice and potatoes.”

Why is resistant starch beneficial?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9EDP_0gtDCZrG00
(Alamy/PA)

Many of the potential health benefits associated with resistant starch start with the gut microbiome – the millions of bacteria and other microbes in your gut.

“Our gut microbes use resistant starch to create a substance called butyrate, which helps reduce inflammation and increase antioxidants,” Southern says. “It is extremely important for supporting digestion.”

Butyrate is a type of short chain fatty acid, which has wide-ranging benefits. Medlin says: “We know how important they are for preventing inflammation all over the body and also managing the prevention of cellular changes within the bowel.”

It’s believed some people have a microbiome that’s more favourable to the development of certain health problems than others, due to the ratio of ‘good’ versus ‘bad’ bacteria in the gut. Eating resistant starch – as part of a balanced, healthy diet overall – may help to redress the balance.

Medlin continues: “When we feed more of the beneficial bacteria, they compete for space in the bowel with the bacteria that can denote various cancers. So we now know that the more we feed our good bacteria with foods like resistant starch, the better our overall health outcomes are likely to be.”

Plus, fermentable fibre can help with other common dietary challenges, Southern adds: “Resistant starch is useful for those with blood sugar issues as it increases insulin sensitivity. It is also filling, so can help with weight management.”

How can you eat more resistant starch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6saE_0gtDCZrG00
(Alamy/PA)

“Loads of commonly consumed foods contain resistant starch,” says Medlin. “Oats, peas, lentils, potatoes – it’s about making sure that we consume plenty of plant matter every day, to ensure we are feeding our beneficial bacteria.”

As for bananas, she suggests eating one of the slightly greener fruits a day.

Resistant starch is unusual in that there’s often more of it in certain foods that have been cooked then cooled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqkD8_0gtDCZrG00
(Alamy/PA)

“Cooking new potatoes, putting them in the fridge and then eating them the next day, as part of a salad niçoise or with olive oil and fresh herbs as a potato salad, would provide resistant starch,” says Southern. “Cold rice salads would also provide a similar positive effect, but be careful with cooling rice and then eating it.”

Freezing sliced bread then toasting it from frozen is another way to increase resistant starch, as is adding a sprinkling of seeds into your favourite dishes, she adds: “A handful of pumpkin seeds sprinkled onto a bowl of soup, or a tablespoon of sesame seeds in a stir-fry would all be nutritious additions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Resistant Starch#Diseases#General Health
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

7 Habits That Can Lower Your Risk of Dementia

Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy