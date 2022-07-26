ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Public Hearing Set After Stone Gate Development Gets City Council’s Green Light

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — St. Cloud has approved the plans for a new 110-unit development and set a public hearing. The council unanimously approved plans for 110 units to be...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Portion of 3rd Street North Closed Friday in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – An important stretch of 3rd Street North is scheduled to be closed in St. Cloud on Friday. The city’s Engineering Department says utility crews will be busy between 25th and 29th Avenues. There is also some road work set to be completed. The closure is only expected to last one day and detours will be posted.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Bremer Bank Breaks Ground on New Highbanks Plaza

(KNSI) — Bremer Bank officially broke ground on its new, full-service branch location in downtown St. Cloud. Part of the $8 million Highbanks Plaza development at the southeast corner of Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South is located at the former St. Cloud City Hall building, which is being demolished as part of the redevelopment. Bremer Bank says while the two-story, nearly 20,00 square foot building will be new, it will fit in with the more historic looking buildings nearby to complement the surrounding neighborhood’s architectural style and historical context.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz outlines 10-year economic expansion plan

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced a ten-year economic expansion plan for Minnesota on Wednesday. The event took place at Wyoming Machine in Stacy, MN. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion today released the 28-page report, titled “Minnesota’s Moment: A Roadmap for Economic Expansion,” which offers long-term steps to continue improving Minnesota’s economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

"Equitable, inclusive, and sustainable": Gov. Walz announces economic expansion plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a 10-year economic expansion plan that he says will make the economy more equitable, inclusive and sustainable.The 28-page report was released by the Governor's Council on Economic Expansion - a group of 15 labor, business, philanthropic and nonprofit leaders launched last September. The expansion plan details long-term steps to improve Minnesota's economy.Recommendations in the report include expanding child care, collaborating with employers and labor organizations to prepare students for their careers, and expanding public-private partnerships to support small business owners.The report also includes recommendations on public safety, infrastructure, health care, and reducing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota Power, Great River Energy plan transmission line project for better electric reliability

DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power and Great River Energy plan to build a double-circuit 345-kV transmission line stretching from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota. Leaders announced these plans Monday. The approximately 150-mile transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Purchase the Least Expensive Single Family Home in St. Cloud

Everyone knows how expensive the housing market has been lately. And it's getting worse as the interest rates are also going up. So, if you are someone that really wants to get into a home and wouldn't like to spend the least amount of money possible without having to buy a condo or a manufactured home, this might be one to consider...that is, while it lasts. Houses seem to be on the market for a hot minute and then sold.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Green Light#Stone Gate
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
Bring Me The News

Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

A teen was arrested on charges of riot and disorderly conduct following what police describe as a "large fight" in a St. Cloud parking lot Monday evening. Police were alerted to the incident when officers heard shots fired while searching for another suspect, with several 911 callers at the same time reporting people "actively fighting" in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning boaters of the effects of low water levels in the state. The cause for the lower-than-average water levels is due to a lack of rainfall this summer. Specifically, parts of the state from the Twin Cities going south is suffering the most, making boat launching and retrieval a challenge at numerous lakes and rivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJON

Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reports: DFL Gov. Walz raised more money than GOP challenger Scott Jensen in first half of year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- New state campaign finance data published Tuesday shows DFL Gov. Tim Walz outraised Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the first half of this year. The Walz campaign brought in $2.66 million from January first through July 18, while Jensen raised $1.02 million in that same period, according to the pre-primary reports. Democrats also raised more money in other races for constitutional offices, like attorney general and secretary of state.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Cowboy Jack’s Rebuilding in Downtown St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Cowboy Jack’s Saloon will rise from the ashes after an arson fire shuttered the downtown St. Cloud restaurant. Representative Chris Diebold says the owners plan on rebuilding, with the old ruins set to be demolished next week. The bar and grill closed on February 17th, 2020, after the neighboring Press Bar and Parlor was set on fire. Cowboy Jack’s sustained too much water, smoke, heat and fire damage to be.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Zebra Mussels Found on Limestone Lake

(KNSI) – Zebra mussels have been found on a lake near Clearwater. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an earlier discovery of zebra mussels in Limestone Lake in Wright County. A man found a zebra mussel near his dock, prompting an investigation. Another was found during a DNR snorkel search.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3M to spin off health care business, create "New 3M"

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- One of Minnesota's largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. On Tuesday, Maplewood-based 3M said it will "spin off" its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. "The New 3M will remain a leading global...
MAPLEWOOD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy