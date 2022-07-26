ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Soccer registration opens for fall season

By Matthew Tamez
mysoutex.com
 2 days ago

Teens and children have a full season of soccer to look forward to now that the Bee Youth Soccer Organization has opened registration for its fall 2022 season. Registration will remain open until Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. Eric Herrera has been the president for the Bee Youth Soccer...

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Local students take top spots in TAAF regionals

Several area students competed in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) regional track meet on July 9, held at Cabiness Field in Corpus Christi. Gregory-Portland ISD had eight student athletes qualify for the state meet to be held at Cabiness Field July 21-23. G-PISD junior Frank Gonzales took first in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Woodsboro grad qualifies for national rodeo

A recent Woodsboro High School graduate has qualified to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. Jayden Cisneros and Colby McDonald of College Station teamed to take fifth place in team roping at the Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals last month in Abilene. Cisneros (heeler)...
WOODSBORO, TX
mysoutex.com

McKinney shines in national competition

The George West ISD chapter of FCCLA announced that Claire McKinney received a silver medal at the recent National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leadership Conference held in San Diego, California. She achieved her award in Career Investigation, Level 2. For the STAR competition event, she researched...
GEORGE WEST, TX
mysoutex.com

Marion Clell Whitehead

Marion Clell Whitehead was born in Paducah, Texas on April 23, 1933 to William Clell and Gladys Damey (Beeson) Whitehead. He passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Karnes City, Texas. Marion grew up mainly in Abilene, Texas and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Janet (Cutbirth) Whitehead in 1953. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2017.
KARNES CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beeville, TX
Sports
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Beeville, TX
City
Victoria, TX
mysoutex.com

RCRSP names Fourth of July raffle winners

The Refugio County Retired School Personnel hosted a raffle at the Fourth of July celebration on the square in Woodsboro. Winners were Raiden Jaso (tub of toys), Bo Montalvo (Sonic gift card), Billie Sue Dunnivan (Whoopin’ It Up Tropical Sno gift card), Joyce Dierschke and LeeAnn Bauer (The Frosty gift cards), Molly Kay (Dairy Queen gift card) and Mike Ramirez (H-E-B gift card).
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Christine Melinda Orchard

Christine Melinda Orchard, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Christine was born January 20, 1958 in Corpus Christi to Stanley Marshall Jr. and Roma (Cranfill) Marshall. After high school graduation, she furthered her education earning a bachelor’s degree and became a teacher. She married John Orchard on February 11, 1987.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez

Channelview – Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Pettus, Texas to Benancio and Ramona (Longoria) Salinas. She lived all her married life in Channelview, Texas. Aurora is preceded in death...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
mysoutex.com

Lyon feels ready for challenges as new GISD superintendent

Holly Lyon’s ascent to Goliad ISD superintendent was surprising even to her. Lyon was hired as the principal at Goliad Middle School just a year ago. By the middle of the 2021-22 school year, she was promoted to executive director of academic services. When superintendent Stacey Ackley took a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volunteers#Goodwill
mysoutex.com

Coastal Bend College to provide free training

Thanks to the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education Grant Program, Coastal Bend College is now going to provide free training to Texas residents in the industrial mechanics program. Coastal Bend College also has a cooperative with Del Mar College in Corpus Christi for EMT and phlebotomy programs. The grant will cover everything including textbooks.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Laura Anne Salazar

With heavy hearts, the family of Laura Anne Salazar announces her passing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She was 46. Laura was born November 6, 1975 in Beeville to Jim and Blanche (Lundquist) Alaniz. She was a 1994 graduate of Three Rivers High School and pursued a teaching career upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. She married Thomas Duane Salazar in Pawnee on January 28, 1995 and the couple made their home in Three Rivers. A beloved elementary teacher, Laura captured the hearts of so many students and teachers alike at Three Rivers ISD, having taught 10 years in Three Rivers and five in Beeville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, teaching and supporting her students in extracurricular activities and loved her cats.
THREE RIVERS, TX
mysoutex.com

STAAR scores up at BISD

Everyone loves a good redemption story and that’s exactly the narrative the Beeville Independent School District weaved during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing season earlier this year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Beeville...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Gregory to hold 2nd annual Patriotic Parade

The city of Gregory is calling for illuminated parade entrants for its second annual Patriotic Parade which will be held Sept. 10. Last year saw a massive number of parade participants so the city decided to do it once again and make it an annual event. “We always have parades...
GREGORY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
mysoutex.com

Three Rivers firefighters honored

Amid heading out to do their job as firefighters, members of the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department also took some time this past week to honor its own. On July 13, the TRVFD said it responded to a grass fire located on Highway 99. Members said they were grateful to Wheelers Merchantile in Tilden for providing cold refreshments to firefighters and especially Brandi Cummings for bringing the supplies out to the firefighters.
THREE RIVERS, TX
mysoutex.com

Three Rivers ISD sets new backpack policy

Officials with Three Rivers ISD stated recently that the school district is not going to require students purchase and carry only clear backpacks at this time. Students are welcome to use the clear backpacks if they prefer to do so. Officials cited parental concerns that the clear backpacks did not...
THREE RIVERS, TX
mysoutex.com

All out of passion

One Beeville resident brought an impassioned speech to the Beeville City Council regarding an upsetting experience she previously had. This statement occurred during the public comment portion of the regular City Council meeting on July 12. Donna Richmond has been bringing the Tour de Honey to Beeville for nine years....
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Mathis residents buzzing as brewery kicks into high gear

For 102 years, the Mathis cotton gin has sat near the downtown area of the city. The large building has been empty for decades, falling into disrepair losing its roof and parts of its walls with residents seeing it as an eyesore and health hazard. They also see it as...
MATHIS, TX
mysoutex.com

Tales from the Grave

Some time ago, I received a phone call here at the museum, wanting to know if I had any information on a Peter White. So I grabbed one of our copies of The History and Heritage of Goliad County, published back in 1983 by Jackie L. Pruett and Everett B. Cole. I told the lady, “No, but let me check in the Cemetery Listings of Goliad County, Texas.” Again, it was no.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Creepy dolls call coastal beaches home

It’s not even October yet but things are already getting creepy in the county. On July 3, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” posted a curse-laden web exclusive video to Youtube titled “Beach Dolls” to express his extreme horror for dolls washing up on 40 miles of South Texas beaches, including Aransas Pass.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

Mathis couple spend 63 years together before passing away hours apart

Encarnacion “Chon” and Olivia Trevino spent 63 years together as a married couple in Mathis. Together they raised six children who wound up blessing them with 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. They were well known not only in the local community, but throughout the area, especially Chon,...
MATHIS, TX
mysoutex.com

S-TISD flexes STAAR testing muscle

Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse has, time and time again, expressed that his district is committed to creating and maintaining high academic standards. The results of that commitment were clearly evident when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results late last month.
SKIDMORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy