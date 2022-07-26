Former Fuel drummer and local Memphian Jody Abbott dies after battle with Huntington’s Disease

FUEL (HDSA)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jody Abbott, a Memphis resident and former drummer for the bands Fuel and Breaking Point, died on July 20 after a long battle with Huntington’s disease, according to a release from the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).

The genetic disease affects the nerve cells in the brain.

From 1994-1998, Jody was a part of four extended plays of Fuel including Small the Joy, Fuel, Porcelain, and Hazleton. One of their tracks “Shimmer” topped the charts in the Billboard Hot 100.

After leaving Fuel, Jody joined Breaking Point.

The band released their first album in 2001 called Coming of Age.

Their tracks were included in movies such as The Scorpion King, Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug, and Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge.

Symptoms of HD include personality changes, mood swings, depression, forgetfulness, impaired judgment, unsteady gait, involuntary movements, slurred speech, difficulty in swallowing, and significant weight loss.

Read more about Jody’s journey with Huntington’s Disease here.

