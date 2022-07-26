ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Temperatures will be in the mid 80s today after a 7-day heatwave. 2. Today is the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with...

Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Endorsed by the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts

In full transparency, the following press release & photo were submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM _ Priscila Sousa, School Committee Chair, community activist and entrepreneur, today, July 28 announced her endorsement by the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts for State Representative of the 6th Middlesex District. “We place a high...
PHOTOS: Framingham Housing Authority Hosts BBQ

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority is hosting BBQs at several of its properties this summer. On Tuesday, July 26, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, Chief Operating Officer Michael Tusino, and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker stopped by to talk to residents. Also at the BBQ was Housing...
Baker signs Negro Election Day bill

The governor of Massachusetts will officially recognize the 1740 adoption of the first Black voting system as Negro Election Day each year as required in one piece of legislation that Gov. Charlie Baker signed late last week.
MassBay Receives $2 Grant For New Health Sciences Building Under Construction in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM- MassBay Community College has been awarded a $2,018,705 grant from the United States Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds are part of a $3.8 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds from the United States Department of Commerce to Massachusetts in support of infrastructure and workforce development projects. Under...
Wrap up your July (and prep for August) with these local festivals

July 29-31 WALTHAM LIONS CLUB CARNIVAL: July 27-31, 1601 Reservoir Place, Waltham. From Wednesday-Friday, the event starts at 6 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday, the event starts at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/waltham-carnival/. OLD IPSWICH DAYS: July 29-31, South Village Green, Ipswich. More than 60 artisans and fine craftsmen will show...
Framingham High Principal Taking ‘Intermittent Family Medical Leave’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach announced today, July 27, she will be “on intermittent Family Medical Leave beginning August 31. “This means that there will be days or part of days where I will be out of the building. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Principal Banach to families today.
Builder proposes single-family condos in Hudson

HUDSON – Two houses at 27 Cox St. and 54 Lake St. could soon be torn down and replaced with new single-family condominiums. The Hudson Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), however, has raised questions, debating whether this plan qualifies under a bylaw allowing property owners to modify structures that were grandfathered into current zoning regulations.
5 New Municipal Job Openings In Tewksbury

The town has posted some new opportunities. 1. Camera Technician, Tewksbury Telemedia, Part-time, minimum $40 per broadcast, additional $20 per hour when broadcasts exceed two hours. Reporting to the Director of the Telemedia Department, the Camera Technician will assist in filming, recording and broadcasting municipal meetings and community events, including...
‘Nova Hancock’ would add hundreds of apartments in downtown Quincy

New housing is in the works for downtown Quincy at a time when vacancy rates in the city are disturbingly low. Quincy-based developer LBC Boston submitted plans earlier this year to build a six-story, 215-unit residential and retail building at 1562 and 1570 Hancock St., next to the developer’s Nova Suites and Nova Quincy apartments, which were completed in 2019. In late 2020, LBC purchased the site and another nearby parcel – known as R3 and R2, respectively – for around $5 million, thanks to a land disposition agreement approved by the City Council, The Patriot Ledger reported.
Can you haggle with the landlord over your rent?

Are you planning to rent a new place? Whether you’re in the market for a traditional apartment, a single-family home, or a privately owned condominium, there’s one question that’s bound to be on your mind: Is the rent negotiable?. That depends — on the location of the...
Elizabeth ‘Lydia’ Beal, 92

FRAMINGHAM – Elizabeth “Lydia” Beal of Framingham, passed away on July 24, 2022, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Henry Beal. Devoted mother of Henry Beal, Jr. of GA, Debbie Reed of Framingham, Sharon Richardson of Framingham, Darlene Beal of Natick, Diane Beal of Framingham, and the late Donna Beal. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vendors Scheduled For Week 6 of Framingham Farmers’ Market

FRAMINGHAM – Week 6 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market is Thursday, July 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. “Week 6 sees quite a few new vendors coming to Framingham. We have a rotating mix of vendors to both keep the mix for our customers interesting and fresh but to also give the vendors a chance to experience other community markets,” said Market Manager Bill Sell.
Water bans become more common in Massachusetts as drought worsens

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
