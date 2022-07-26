ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, TX

Three Rivers firefighters honored

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid heading out to do their job as firefighters, members of the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department also took some time this past week to honor its own. On July 13, the TRVFD said it responded to...

Related
All out of passion

One Beeville resident brought an impassioned speech to the Beeville City Council regarding an upsetting experience she previously had. This statement occurred during the public comment portion of the regular City Council meeting on July 12. Donna Richmond has been bringing the Tour de Honey to Beeville for nine years....
BEEVILLE, TX
RCRSP names Fourth of July raffle winners

The Refugio County Retired School Personnel hosted a raffle at the Fourth of July celebration on the square in Woodsboro. Winners were Raiden Jaso (tub of toys), Bo Montalvo (Sonic gift card), Billie Sue Dunnivan (Whoopin’ It Up Tropical Sno gift card), Joyce Dierschke and LeeAnn Bauer (The Frosty gift cards), Molly Kay (Dairy Queen gift card) and Mike Ramirez (H-E-B gift card).
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
McKinney shines in national competition

The George West ISD chapter of FCCLA announced that Claire McKinney received a silver medal at the recent National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leadership Conference held in San Diego, California. She achieved her award in Career Investigation, Level 2. For the STAR competition event, she researched...
GEORGE WEST, TX
Tales from the Grave

Some time ago, I received a phone call here at the museum, wanting to know if I had any information on a Peter White. So I grabbed one of our copies of The History and Heritage of Goliad County, published back in 1983 by Jackie L. Pruett and Everett B. Cole. I told the lady, “No, but let me check in the Cemetery Listings of Goliad County, Texas.” Again, it was no.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Three Rivers ISD sets new backpack policy

Officials with Three Rivers ISD stated recently that the school district is not going to require students purchase and carry only clear backpacks at this time. Students are welcome to use the clear backpacks if they prefer to do so. Officials cited parental concerns that the clear backpacks did not...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Marion Clell Whitehead

Marion Clell Whitehead was born in Paducah, Texas on April 23, 1933 to William Clell and Gladys Damey (Beeson) Whitehead. He passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Karnes City, Texas. Marion grew up mainly in Abilene, Texas and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Janet (Cutbirth) Whitehead in 1953. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2017.
KARNES CITY, TX
Chase ends in fatal car accident off Highway 16 north of Freer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly. Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed...
FREER, TX
Laura Anne Salazar

With heavy hearts, the family of Laura Anne Salazar announces her passing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She was 46. Laura was born November 6, 1975 in Beeville to Jim and Blanche (Lundquist) Alaniz. She was a 1994 graduate of Three Rivers High School and pursued a teaching career upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. She married Thomas Duane Salazar in Pawnee on January 28, 1995 and the couple made their home in Three Rivers. A beloved elementary teacher, Laura captured the hearts of so many students and teachers alike at Three Rivers ISD, having taught 10 years in Three Rivers and five in Beeville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, teaching and supporting her students in extracurricular activities and loved her cats.
THREE RIVERS, TX
Mathis residents buzzing as brewery kicks into high gear

For 102 years, the Mathis cotton gin has sat near the downtown area of the city. The large building has been empty for decades, falling into disrepair losing its roof and parts of its walls with residents seeing it as an eyesore and health hazard. They also see it as...
MATHIS, TX
Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez

Channelview – Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Pettus, Texas to Benancio and Ramona (Longoria) Salinas. She lived all her married life in Channelview, Texas. Aurora is preceded in death...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
City approves ARP funds to go toward new firehouse

The Goliad Volunteer Fire Department is closer to having a new home. Goliad city council unanimously approved the allocation of nearly $500,000 in funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to go to the construction of a new firehouse for the Goliad VFD. The city recently...
GOLIAD, TX
Public Safety
Driver killed; two others injured in accident near Freer

FREER, TX (KGNS) - An attempt to get away from law enforcement ends in a fatal crash outside of Freer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at around 2 p.m. A DPS official says, six people were inside the SUV going down Highway...
FREER, TX
Sinton FFA’s Landon receives Houston livestock show scholarship

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presented $1.4 million in scholarships to 70 Texas FFA members representing 58 FFA chapters from across Texas. The presentation was held during the 94th annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth that took place on July 13. Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
County may explore broadband improvements

During the height of the pandemic, many residents of Karnes County sought out opportunities to work from home, but were frustrated by slower internet speeds and service that were not compatible with the desires of companies seeking these kinds of employees. During the July 12 regular meeting of the Karnes...
KARNES COUNTY, TX
Two more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Two more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border. Parker County and Atascosa County became the seventh and eighth Texas counties on Monday to declare an invasion two weeks after six counties and one city declared an invasion on July 5.
TEXAS STATE
Commissioners approve $1,500 sponsorship for Leadership Bee County

The Bee County Chamber of Commerce is now in the planning stages for its 2022-23 Leadership Bee County Program and has asked for the county’s support by becoming a sponsor. As a sponsor, Bee County will provide $1,500 to cover the cost of the program and a trip to Austin. The Commissioners Court will also be invited to the first leadership class on local government.
BEE COUNTY, TX

