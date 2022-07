(Omaha, NE) -- The pedestrian killed in South Omaha Tuesday is identified. Omaha police say around 1:15 Tuesday morning, officers were called to the area of 23rd and G streets for a person down. Police say the investigation showed that an adult Hispanic male, identified as 50 year old Manuel Reynoso-Gutierrez, is seen on residential security cameras walking down the sidewalk along G St. Investigators say Reynoso-Gutierrez eventually lays down near the southwest corner of 23 & G intersection. Police say they believe that Reynoso-Gutierrez is then hit by a vehicle that was eastbound on G St.

