Cuero ISD in need of bus drivers as school year approaches. Shortages have been trickling down every possible industry at some point over the last few years. As school districts across the state of Texas, even around the country, embrace a new school year there is one thing they are all experiencing, a shortage of bus drivers. Some school districts are seeing eye-popping numbers of drivers they are having to replace while some are needing just a few to help with the transportation process.

CUERO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO