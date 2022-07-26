ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Girl

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8BKk_0gtDB1DG00
* Missing * Brianna Williamson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Brianna Williamson, age 15, of Hempstead, was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, but wasn't reported missing until Monday, July 25.

According to detectives, Williamson was last seen in the vicinity of Elk Street, said the Nassau County Police.

Williamson is described as being 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with black hair and black eyes, police said.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Her possible destination is local in Hempstead and she is known to frequent the Hempstead Library and Kennedy Park, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Williamson's whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

