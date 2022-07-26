ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

ID Released For Silver Spring Man Killed After Fatal Crash Involving Maryland Metrobus

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
The driver of the Toyota Corolla and the Metrobus were taken to a hospital for treatment. Photo Credit: TVAC

The identity of a 25-year-old Silver Spring man killed in a multiple vehicle collision that sent one crashing into a Metrobus has been revealed, authorities say.

Ovidio Aroldo Gonzalez Cortez was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive the night of Sunday, July 24, according to Montgomery County police.

Cortez was driving north on New Hampshire Avenue in a 2006 Chevrolet Express 2500 when he crossed the median and struck a southbound blue 2008 Toyota Corolla for unknown reasons shortly before 9 p.m., officials said.

The Toyota was struck by a Metrobus following the initial impact.

The driver of the Corolla and Metrobus were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

