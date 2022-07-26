Not So Joyous Ride: Illegal Dirt Bike Rider Shot In Rear On Baltimore Street

A real pain in the butt! A dirt bike rider is recovering after being shot in the buttocks after illegally riding down a Baltimore street, authorities say.

The male victim was riding down the 4600 block of White Avenue when an unknown suspect shot him around 7:10 p.m., Monday, July 25, according to Baltimore police.

The man continued to ride the dirt bike down to the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue before stopping to call the police about the incident, they said.

Baltimore City medics were able to transport the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.