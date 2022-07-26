ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not So Joyous Ride: Illegal Dirt Bike Rider Shot In Rear On Baltimore Street

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A real pain in the butt! A dirt bike rider is recovering after being shot in the buttocks after illegally riding down a Baltimore street, authorities say.

The male victim was riding down the 4600 block of White Avenue when an unknown suspect shot him around 7:10 p.m., Monday, July 25, according to Baltimore police.

The man continued to ride the dirt bike down to the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue before stopping to call the police about the incident, they said.

Baltimore City medics were able to transport the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 74

T Hawk, the real
2d ago

This might be a truly productive approach to these menaces to society . You stop the illegal riders and safely recover the stolen bikes to be returned to the owners.

Reply
14
Ron G
2d ago

Hey, maybe someone finally found a way to curtail this behavior! Could this become the new norm?!

Reply(1)
18
Niel Leon
2d ago

One illegal act does not justify another more serious illegal act. This incident demonstrates the need to identify the root causes of both and develop way to resolve and/or prevent them in a civil manner.

Reply(12)
6
 

