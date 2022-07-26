ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Teen Hospitalized Following Incident At Baltimore Pool: Report

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqwT2_0gtDAqjv00
It is unclear why the teen was at the pool after hours. Photo Credit: OcirA (Pixabay)

A teen is recovering after nearly drowning during a late night swim in a closed Baltimore City pool, reports CBS News.

Authorities arrived to find the 15-year-old boy outside of the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 after he managed to pull himself out of the water, the outlet continues.

Officials transported the teen to a hospital for treatment. It is not immediately clear why the teen was at the pool after hours. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 11

The Bills. ❤️
2d ago

I just thank God he didn't fall under the 203 murders so far in Baltimore City. Get well soon young man. 🙂

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police

A Romanian couple in a car from Texas, stole from someone at a Pennsylvania Sheetz, before fleeing and abandoning their vehicle in Maryland, authorities say. Nicolae Miclescu and Viorica Petra, both 32, approached a victim at the gas pumps at the Sheetz located at 1158 River Road, Marietta at 3:30 p.m. on June 12, according to a release by the Susquehanna Regional police department on July 28.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poole#Drowning#Cbs News
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Homicide Victim In Aberdeen ID'd, Investigation Ongoing

New details have been released by police in Maryland as they continue to actively investigate a suspected homicide in Harford County. Kayla Hamilton, 20, has been identified as the woman who was found dead and is now the subject of an active homicide investigation as detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department attempt to identify and locate possible suspects.
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man critical, 2 women hurt after triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a triple shooting overnight in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of McAlear Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said. Both were hospitalized, and the man is listed in critical condition, police said. The woman is in stable condition. A 36-year-old woman investigators believe is the third victim of the shooting was found at an area hospital, and she was listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Skateboarder Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Howard County: Police

A skateboarder has died after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Columbia, authorities say. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and vehicle that fatally struck Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, on Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road in the overnight hours of Thursday, July 28, according to Howard County police.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Triple Shooting Under Investigation In East Baltimore

Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, police say. Officers found two of the victims after responding to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of McAlear Court around 12:35 a.m., Thursday, July 28, authorities say. The 42-year-old man and 37-year-old female were suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Robbery victim tied up in bathroom of Brooklyn motel, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating a robbery that happened at the Park Plaza Motel in Brooklyn, Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that the robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway, police said.The person who said they were robbed told officers that three Black males entered his room. One of them was armed with a gun, according to authorities.The trio of males forced the robbery victim into the bathroom where they allegedly bound his arms and legs, police said.They then demanded money from him, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet, according to authorities.They also took his backpack when they left the room and fled in an unknown direction, police said.Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6135 or call the Anne Arundel County Police tip0line at 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy