Teen Hospitalized Following Incident At Baltimore Pool: Report

It is unclear why the teen was at the pool after hours. Photo Credit: OcirA (Pixabay)

A teen is recovering after nearly drowning during a late night swim in a closed Baltimore City pool, reports CBS News.

Authorities arrived to find the 15-year-old boy outside of the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 after he managed to pull himself out of the water, the outlet continues.

Officials transported the teen to a hospital for treatment. It is not immediately clear why the teen was at the pool after hours. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.