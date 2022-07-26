Best hotels and resorts in the US? Vote now for your favorites

Whether you're planning a vacation, honeymoon or business trip, selecting your hotel is about so much more than a place to sleep. The best hotels and resorts offer a variety of amenities, activities and dining options to ensure you have a perfect experience.

We're looking for the best hotels, best hotel amenities and best resorts across the United States. So, we invited a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their top picks, and now we need your help selecting the 10 best in each category. Vote for your favorite once per day until voting ends on Monday, August 15 at noon ET. Check back on Friday, August 26, to find out who comes out on top.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best All-Inclusive Resort

What's more appealing: being in a stunningly beautiful place or not having to think about adding up prices once you arrive? The combo of the two is a winning recipe for a relaxing vacation. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., and we need you to help pick a winner.

Best Boutique Hotel

These 20 nominees for Best Boutique Hotel provide unique accommodations in the middle of some of the nation's greatest destinations, complete with the best modern amenities and service. Which one gets your vote?

Best Budget Hotel Brand

Lodging can easily become one of the greatest costs of travel, but you shouldn't have to blow through your budget or stay in a tiny, boring room in order to save money. These 20 hotel brands combine affordable rates, plenty of amenities and even some freebies to set the scene for a comfortable and wallet-friendly stay – whether for business or pleasure. Vote for your favorite budget-friendly hotel brand once per day until polls close on Monday, August 15 at noon ET.

Best Destination Resort

Sometimes a hotel is simply a place to lay your head at night, and sometimes it's a destination in its own right. Each of these 20 U.S. resorts, chosen by a panel of 10Best travel experts, is complete with plush accommodations, world-class dining, relaxing spa treatments and a host of activities – a complete vacation in a single package. Which destination resort gets your vote?

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel

Many companies have made promises to become more environmentally friendly, but these 20 U.S. hotels have gone above and beyond to promote environmental sustainability. Along the way, they've earned certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the U.S. Green Building Council or other industry awards. In choosing the 20 nominees for Best Eco-Friendly Hotel, 10Best editors considered the input of a panel of hotel experts, as well as industry awards, LEED certification level and guest reviews.

Best Family Resort

These 20 American resorts cater to families with a host of awesome amenities, including kids' programs, childproofed rooms (with multiple bedrooms), gourmet dining with kids' menus and access to essentials, like cribs and baby swings. Help us name America's best family-friendly resort by voting for your favorite.

Best Health & Wellness Resort

Who says vacationing means leaving your fitness routine behind? The growing popularity of health and wellness retreats in the U.S. is a testament to our growing interest in wellness and longevity, even while traveling. Help us find the best in the nation by voting for your favorite from our pool of 20 nominees, chosen by a panel of travel experts.

Best Historic Hotel

In today's travel landscape, filled with shiny new resorts and ultra-modern skyscraper hotels, a bit of history is often welcome. Each of these classic accommodations, nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a panel of hotel experts, has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place. Which historic hotel is your favorite?

Best Hotel Bar

Pull up a stool and look over our nominees for the Best Hotel Bar. These 20 bars have great ambiance, stellar mixologists, signature cocktails, food menus and happy hours, and at most of them, you don't have to be a guest to enjoy. In addition to our expert panel's input, 10Best editors considered industry awards and guest reviews to determine our 20 nominees.

Best Hotel Pool

For many travelers, especially during these hot summer months, a hotel's pool can make or break a stay. Book one of these 20 hotels, nominated as having the best hotel pools in the nation, and your stay is sure to be filled with poolside memories.

Best Hotel Restaurant

Some of America's best restaurants, led by talented and often award-winning chefs, can be found in hotels and resorts. We asked a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their favorite hotel restaurants, and now we need you to help decide the winner.

Best Hotel Spa

More people than ever are looking to mellow out on their vacations. These 20 hotel spas, nominated by a panel of hotel and wellness experts, offer exactly what you need to unwind and rejuvenate on your next vacation.

Best Luxury Hotel Brand

High-end travelers have more choices than ever before when it comes to accommodations. When you book a stay at one of these luxury hotel brands, you can expect consistency, impeccable service and extreme comfort.

Best New Hotel

Whether you're traveling for work or enjoying a much-needed getaway with your family, a memorable hotel stay will make or break a travel experience. Each year, travelers are offered more options as new hotels open their doors. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite newly opened hotels, and now it's your turn to crown a winner.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel

A true family vacation just isn't complete without your four-legged friend, but finding pet-friendly accommodations isn't always easy. 10Best teamed up with a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate the 20 top pet-friendly hotels in the U.S. and now we need your help selecting the 10 best!

Best Romantic Hotel

The ambiance of a hotel can make or break a romantic getaway. From city centers to country retreats, these 20 properties offer couples an intimate escape. Vote for your favorite romantic hotel once per day.

Best Waterfront Hotel

Whether by a lake or the sea, there's something special about vacationing near water. Nominated by a panel of hotel and travel experts, each of these waterfront properties sets the scene for a memorable and relaxing vacation.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, August 26.

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice.