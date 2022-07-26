ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review: The best RPG story I’ve played in ages

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Xenoblade Chronicles 3 might be too frustrating for some, but its worth fighting through tedious systems for the RPG's stellar storytelling.”. Imagine fighting a war alongside your childhood friends. It’s you and your besties dining with your ex-mortal enemies, on the run from the world. Now, all there’s left to do...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
technewstoday.com

Best Fallout Games Ranked (From Best to Worst)

Fallout Games have been around for a while now. Starting from the classic top-down RPG genre and coming to modern first-person open-world games, it has come a long way since its first release. For many Fallout fans, ranking these games might be a bit difficult. Sure, they can instantly answer...
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Android Police

The best adventure games on Android in 2022

Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
Digital Trends

Before Your Eyes devs explain why Netflix works as a gaming platform

Most developers like to make their games as widely available as possible. For large companies that need to make a profit, it makes sense to put a game on as many platforms as possible and ensure that it has the type of gameplay people might already be familiar with and are interested in picking up. GoodbyeWorld Games and Skybound Games’ indie title Before Your Eyes bucks that trend in many ways.
Digital Trends

The PS5 games with the best graphics

While the jumps have been getting smaller and smaller between generations, there’s always a nice graphical bump to look forward to when picking up the latest hardware. We’re long past the days of going from 16-bit 2D games to full-on 3D, and even the gap from SD to HD, but the visual improvements we got between the PS4 and PS5 are still striking. Not only are resolutions higher but new techniques like ray tracing are now possible and starting to show up in more titles as we get deeper into the console’s life.
ScreenCrush

Marvel Reveals First Look at ’90s X-Men Cartoon Revival

Before there was a new Marvel movie every couple months, before there were live-action versions of nearly great Marvel superhero, pretty much the only adaptations that comic-book fans had to look forward to were cartoons. The best of the bunch was X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran for five seasons...
Digital Trends

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

Fatshark and Level Infinite announced the delay of the cooperative sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide. While it does have a new November 30 release date for PC, no new launch day for the Xbox Series X/S version was shared. As a result, Xbox may have just lost an important console exclusive during a year with a nearly barren Xbox Series X/S exclusive lineup.
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
NME

‘Yakuza’ and ‘Tony Hawk’ lead August’s PlayStation Plus titles

August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, with three new games available for subscribers to download. These include 2020’s RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 and PS5), the remaster collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 and PS5), and indie horror game Little Nightmares (PS4), with all three being available to download from August 2.
PC Gamer

Cities: Skylines has over $250 of DLC—what's worth buying?

Cities: Skylines has been filling the SimCity-shaped hole in our hearts for the better part of a decade now. And in true Paradox fashion, it's been supported with ten major expansions and a ton of smaller content packs since then. If you're brand new to Skylines, that can be an intimidating barrier to entry. But you really don't need some of these packs to have a full and flavorful experience.
ComicBook

New Steam Game Is Already the Best-Reviewed of 2022

A new Steam game that was only released mere days ago is already the best-reviewed title of 2022 on Valve's expansive PC platform. For the most part, 2022 has been a pretty middling year when it comes to major video game releases. While some titles like Elden Ring have resonated greatly with audiences, on the whole, 2022 (at least for the time being) is widely considered to have been a down year for the gaming industry. And perhaps for that reason alone, one title has now been able to quickly shoot to the top of the Steam charts.
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is a 'Culmination' of the Trilogy - But Not the End of the Series

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch will act as a "culmination" of the trilogy, but won't be a conclusion for the series overall according to its executive director. In an interview with Nintendo itself, Tetsuya Takahashi said the first three mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games (not including the more futuristic Chronicles X) share similar themes and gameplay ideas that connect them as a trilogy.
