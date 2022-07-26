ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How big will legal weed get? 2 factors limit market size, even if US legalizes cannabis.

By Robin Goldstein and Daniel Sumner
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Even in volatile economic times, weed industry analysts and pundits are bullish about the future of legal weed. Predictions of an American legal weed industry with total retail sales as high as $100 billion by the end of this decade abound. How realistic are such numbers?

Projections about weed market revenue are uniquely difficult. There are lots of moving parts in play, with state regulations and taxes changing rapidly and the looming prospect of federal legalization coming in as-yet-unknown form. But we think anyone who projects a $100 billion weed market by 2030 is looking through rose-colored glasses.

Russia needs to release Brittney Griner: And America's leaders need to fix our cannabis laws

Two major factors severely limit how big legal weed can possibly get in the next decade:

1. Illegal weed beats legal on price

Illegal weed is a low-cost substitute for legal weed that’s widely available everywhere in America. In virtually every state that has legalized cannabis, elaborate regulations and high taxes make legal weed much more costly to produce than illegal weed, and much more expensive for consumers.

Legal weed does tend to have fancier packaging, labeling and safety certifications that illegal weed doesn’t have, and some consumers are willing to pay extra for these things. But nobody can tell from smoking, vaping or eating the product whether it’s legal or illegal. For most price-sensitive consumers, the advantages of legal weed just aren’t worth the extra money.

Some proposals for federal legalization threaten to pile even more taxes and regulations on top of those already in force. Too much taxation and regulatory baggage is a recipe for legal weed to stagnate and for illegal weed to flourish. The more expensive legal weed is, the more people choose illegal weed – especially the consumers who buy the most weed, and thus care most about the price difference.

War on cops? Far from it: Biden takes a nudge-and-nurture approach with police reform

Legal weed has one strong weapon in its battle with illegal weed: As the industry expands and matures, technology and business practices will improve. In spite of heavy regulation and taxation, legal weed will start to look more typical, like other innovative agribusiness industries. Costs and prices will come down, making legal weed more competitive price-wise with illegal products.

2. Falling legal prices can limit revenue

As legal weed gets cheaper and more competitive, revenue is unlikely to grow by much, even as the quantity increases.

Revenue equals price times quantity. So if quantity rises because prices fall, then the total size of the legal weed market as measured by total revenue could increase modestly, stay the same or even decrease.

Plus, illegal weed isn't going anywhere. Even if illegal weed businesses can’t readily adopt all the same innovative technologies and practices as legal ones, they can and will take advantage of some improvements – such as more efficient lighting and more productive strains with better yields. And as ever, they won’t be subject to taxes or regulations, which also aren’t going anywhere.

Our View: Bad cops deserve to be exposed. Police must stop dodging info requests.

Will the size of the legal weed market ever reach $100 billion? Maybe, in nominal terms – with enough inflation, even the pet rock industry could reach $100 billion. In real (inflation-adjusted) terms, though, we think maybe the analysts with such inflated predictions have been smoking something.

Why an overvalued cannabis market matters

Why should we care when analysts overvalue an industry?

Bad information leads to bad investments, and a lot of people lose their money. When Matt Damon hawked cryptocurrency during the Super Bowl, he said: "Fortune favors the brave." Crypto turned out to be vastly overvalued , and a lot of everyday people got hurt. Many investors were suckered into what sounded like easy money, and personal harms rippled through the country.

Investment hype diverts money from productive investments in less glamorous parts of the economy. Good, profitable companies in other industries, who compete for the same funders, have a harder time finding the money they need to grow.

Well-informed investment allocations reward investors, create jobs and lead the economy to produce more of what people want most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jh3Te_0gtDANaC00
Robin Goldstein is director of the Cannabis Economics Group and an economist in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Davis. Daniel Sumner is a distinguished professor in the department. Provided

Robin Goldstein is director of the Cannabis Economics Group and an economist in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Davis. Daniel Sumner is a distinguished professor in the department. Their book, " Can Legal Weed Win? The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics ," was published this month.

This column is part of a series by USA TODAY Opinion about police accountability and building safer communities. The project began in 2021 by examining qualified immunity and continues in 2022 by examining various ways to improve law enforcement. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together , which does not provide editorial input.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How big will legal weed get? 2 factors limit market size, even if US legalizes cannabis.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off. How fast things change. Now, many of the biggest names in real estate have adopted Zandi’s “housing correction” rhetoric.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Cannabis Industry#American
USA TODAY

Overdose deaths surge among Black and Indigenous people, hiccups explained: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Overdose deaths among Black and Indigenous people surged in 2020. Environmental and health inequities reporter Nada Hassanein talks about growing disparities in overdose deaths. Plus, Pope Francis formally apologized yesterday for the Catholic Church's role in atrocities against Canadian Indigenous children, many Ukrainians are returning home to dangerous regions, reporter Anna Kaufman gives an explainer on hiccups and there could soon be another record lottery jackpot.
SOCIETY
CNBC

Millionaire who retired at 35 and lives off his investments: I'm making 'almost no changes' to my spending despite recession fears

For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Fortune

Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we've seen it replaced by a "housing recession." Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy