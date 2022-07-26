ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Drew Brees still exploring options for future as NFL broadcaster, believes he can be 'very best'

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

In retirement, Drew Brees has discovered the joy of a fall weekend with the family — a feeling he couldn't experience in two decades as an NFL quarterback. The spontaneity of attending a Purdue Boilermakers game on Saturday or New Orleans Saints game on Sunday with his four children and wife Brittany was a revelation.

A desire for more family time fueled his departure from NBC — which signed him to a multi-year contract before the future Hall of Famer even retired — after one year of being a studio analyst on the network's Sunday Night Football broadcast and color commentator for Notre Dame .

Brees announced in May he was plotting his next move after the New York Post reported he wouldn't return.

"I do love broadcasting NFL games," Brees told USA TODAY Sports last Friday. "I think I could be one of the very best at it if I chose to go that direction."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReJpn_0gtDAKw100
Drew Brees Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports

Brees spoke to USA TODAY Sports through a Great Clips back-to-school campaign , in which the former signal-caller breaks down "dad film" and stars sons Baylen, 13, Bowen, 11, and Callen, 9.

"It just so happens to be that broadcasting NFL games is on the weekend in the fall, same time you want to be spending time with your family," Brees said. "There’s just that balance that has to be found."

Brees may have found that balance in Amazon. Prime Video is beefing up its programming around Thursday Night Football and Front Office Sports reported two weeks ago that Brees could be a key component of a "Quarterbacks Only" Megacast.

Working on Thursdays would allow Brees to maximize time with his family while remaining connected to the game, but Brees wouldn't comment explicitly on his immediate broadcasting plans to USA TODAY Sports.

"The broadcasting, that kind of stuff, those opportunities are there as well," Brees said. "I think it’s a great way to stay involved in the game, stay active in the game, engaged, because that’s the dynamic. But yeah, look, all these things are in play.

"Look, I love football. I’m a football fan, so I love watching it as much as I love talking about it and playing it."

One of the most-accomplished passers ever, Brees retired as the NFL'sall-time leader in passing yards and completions (Tom Brady passed him in 2021). He was a two-time Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

"If you want to be great at anything, you have to work at it," Brees said. "In the booth, there’s technique, there’s fundamentals that go along with it that just take time to kind of learn, to kind of train. Just like as a quarterback. It doesn’t happen overnight."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Brees still exploring options for future as NFL broadcaster, believes he can be 'very best'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to succumb to a sizable drop-off at wide receiver with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The challenge comes both for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the wideout room to minimize any dips and possibly make it seem like Cheetah never left. One promising addition that could become a huge boon […] The post Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Regrets What He Wore To First Practice

Baker Mayfield has a lot to get used to as he heads into his first season with the Carolina Panthers, including the humid weather of the southeastern U.S. For his first practice at the Panthers' training camp facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback made a rookie mistake.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Us Weekly

Former NFL Player Drew Brees Falls More in Love With Wife Brittany ‘Every Day’: How They Keep the Spark Alive

Forever in love. Former NFL star Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, for almost 20 years — and their romance is still going strong. “I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college,” the athlete, 43, said of Brittany, 43, while speaking with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, in partnership with Great Clips. “To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Ready For The Panthers Era

Baker Mayfield isn't the only member of his family ready for him to start fresh in Carolina. On the day her husband opened his first training camp with his new team, Emily Mayfield posted a photo on Instagram indicating that she--and the family dog--are excited for this opportunity. "Fergus says...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Jerry Jones takes dead aim at 3 former Dallas Cowboys players for being unavailable

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders once said, “if you think I’m talking about you, then I’m talking about you.”. Well, the spider senses of former Cowboys players wide receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle La’el Collins and defensive end Randy Gregory should be tingling after owner Jones took dead aim at them during a press conference to open training camp Tuesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xliv#Broadcasting#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Purdue#Nbc#Hall Of Famer#Notre Dame#The New York Post#Usa Today Sports
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban apparently doesn’t eat at Zaxby’s

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in the headlines recently after it was revealed that he, his wife, and multiple Tennessee football staff members provided around $60,000 in impermissible benefits to college football recruits and their families. Pruitt was fired two years ago and was replaced by Josh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver's Retirement

On Monday, veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola officially announced his retirement. He had stints with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The best years of Amendola's career came in New England. In five seasons with the Patriots, he had 230 catches for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Deion Sanders, Longtime Girlfriend Enjoying Summer

It's about to be busy season for Deion Sanders. The former NFL star turned college football coach is getting ready for another season at Jackson State. It's still the summer, though, so Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, are living it up. Deion and Tracey have been dating for...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl hero reportedly finds a new team

Eagles Super Bowl hero Corey Clement has found his next NFL team. Clement, 27, is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, ProFootballNetwork’s Aaron Wilson reported on Monday evening. The Ravens worked out Clement and fellow NFL running back Wayne Gallman earlier in the day. Clement will forever be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Make Roster Moves at Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many questions on their roster heading into the 2022 season, but a persistent one is questionable depth at wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts made a couple of moves to try and address that concern with the addition of John Hurst who has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy