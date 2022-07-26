Drew Brees still exploring options for future as NFL broadcaster, believes he can be 'very best'

In retirement, Drew Brees has discovered the joy of a fall weekend with the family — a feeling he couldn't experience in two decades as an NFL quarterback. The spontaneity of attending a Purdue Boilermakers game on Saturday or New Orleans Saints game on Sunday with his four children and wife Brittany was a revelation.

A desire for more family time fueled his departure from NBC — which signed him to a multi-year contract before the future Hall of Famer even retired — after one year of being a studio analyst on the network's Sunday Night Football broadcast and color commentator for Notre Dame .

Brees announced in May he was plotting his next move after the New York Post reported he wouldn't return.

"I do love broadcasting NFL games," Brees told USA TODAY Sports last Friday. "I think I could be one of the very best at it if I chose to go that direction."

Brees spoke to USA TODAY Sports through a Great Clips back-to-school campaign , in which the former signal-caller breaks down "dad film" and stars sons Baylen, 13, Bowen, 11, and Callen, 9.

"It just so happens to be that broadcasting NFL games is on the weekend in the fall, same time you want to be spending time with your family," Brees said. "There’s just that balance that has to be found."

Brees may have found that balance in Amazon. Prime Video is beefing up its programming around Thursday Night Football and Front Office Sports reported two weeks ago that Brees could be a key component of a "Quarterbacks Only" Megacast.

Working on Thursdays would allow Brees to maximize time with his family while remaining connected to the game, but Brees wouldn't comment explicitly on his immediate broadcasting plans to USA TODAY Sports.

"The broadcasting, that kind of stuff, those opportunities are there as well," Brees said. "I think it’s a great way to stay involved in the game, stay active in the game, engaged, because that’s the dynamic. But yeah, look, all these things are in play.

"Look, I love football. I’m a football fan, so I love watching it as much as I love talking about it and playing it."

One of the most-accomplished passers ever, Brees retired as the NFL'sall-time leader in passing yards and completions (Tom Brady passed him in 2021). He was a two-time Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

"If you want to be great at anything, you have to work at it," Brees said. "In the booth, there’s technique, there’s fundamentals that go along with it that just take time to kind of learn, to kind of train. Just like as a quarterback. It doesn’t happen overnight."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Brees still exploring options for future as NFL broadcaster, believes he can be 'very best'