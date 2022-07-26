Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and a summer of training camp story lines

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin, right, celebrates a first-quarter touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady last November. But when will Godwin be healthy enough for Brady to target? [ DIRK SHADD | Times (2021) ]

TAMPA — Tom Brady said he had “unfinished business” when he ended his retirement after only 40 days and announced his return to the NFL for a 23rd season.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has won seven Super Bowls, while owning five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and the most career passing yards (84,520), completions (7,263) and touchdowns (624). As for business? He owns one in nutrition, film production and clothing as well as a piece of the NFT marketplace.

Unfinished?

Predicting the end of Brady’s football career is a perilous practice, but the start of a new Bucs season commences with the first training camp workout Wednesday morning. Brady always earns the biggest letters on the marquee, but there are other coming attractions and story lines to watch for as the Bucs try to send their quarterback out with confetti, not condolences.

Happy 45th, Tom Brady

Tom Brady participates in mandatory minicamp on June 9. The real prep work begins Wednesday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Age is a just number, but how long can Brady maintain a championship level of play? The Rams (0-3) and Saints (0-6 in regular season) have had Brady’s number since he arrived in Tampa Bay. It’s a zero sum game for Brady. What must he do to get the Bucs back in the Super Bowl?

It’s Todd Bowles’ team now

What will be different under head coach Todd Bowles? Possibly a more balanced offense. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The former Bucs defensive coordinator failed in his only previous head coaching job with the Jets, going 24-40. He also didn’t have an iconic quarterback with seven Super Bowl rings.

Bowles will put his spin on things and there will be some obvious differences from Bruce Arians. One practice field instead of two (where rookies and backups would run the same practice for more reps). More competitive scrimmages between the No. 1 offense vs. the No. 1 defense. And there may be more emphasis on the run game and complementary football to aid the defense.

Injury update

Chris Godwin is working his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL/MCL. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is progressing well from January surgery to repair a torn ACL/MCL and on Tuesday the Bucs decided he would not have to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Even though he is cleared to resume football activities, the Bucs will continue to be cautious with his rehab, so don’t expect to see him in any preseason games.

The Bucs made a huge addition to the receiving corps by agreeing to a one-year deal with former Falcons and Titans receiver Julio Jones. The Bucs had already signed Falcons receiver Russell Gage in the offseason to go with Mike Evans, but who steps up after that?

Outside linebacker Lavonte David missed the offseason recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his foot that he says limited him to 60 percent in playoffs. K.J. Britt takes over the Kevin Minter role behind David and Devin White.

A fitter Leonard Fournette?

Bucs receiver Mike Evans, left, and running back Leonard Fournette participate in mandatory minicamp on June 9. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Seven weeks ago, running back Leonard Fournette admitted he was carrying some extra pounds and weighed 240-plus. He had signed a new three-year deal, skipped organized team activities and disappointed coaches when he arrived for mandatory minicamp. When an assistant was asked if it was closer to 250, he replied “more.” Fournette has lost much of that weight but still has work to do.

Position battles

Kicker Ryan Succop's success rate on field goals slipped a bit last season. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

There is a true changing of the guard(s). Ali Marpet retired; Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals. The Bucs traded for the Patriots’ Shaq Mason, who will start at right guard. But there’s competition for starters at receiver, left guard, nickel cornerback, placekicker and tight end, to name a few.

Left guard: Aaron Stinnie, who started two playoff games and Super Bowl 55, gets the first rep to take Marpet’s spot. Rookie Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett will make a push.

Wide receiver: Once Godwin is healthy, we know the top four receivers: Evans, Godwin, Jones and Gage. After that? It’s a free-for-all between Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson, Jaelon Darden, Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns.

Cornerback: The Bucs are set outside with Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean. But the nickel spot has lots of contenders, including Sean Murphy-Bunting, Logan Ryan, Dee Delaney and Ross Cockrell.

Tight end: Tryouts are over. Giants free agent Kyle Rudolph should be the starter with Cameron Brate the receiving tight end. Rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft will push for playing time.

Placekicker: Ryan Succop will turn 36 in September. He was 25-of-30 last season (83 percent), his lowest success rate since 2013. He also failed to make a 50-yard field goal for the first time in his career. Jose Borregales lurks with a stronger leg, having served a year on the practice squad.

Kick returner: Darden struggled as a rookie and turtled on too many kickoff returns. The Bucs ranked 29th with a 19.7-yard average.

The Dolphins will have joint practices with the Bucs on Aug. 10-11 prior to their preseason game Aug. 13 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs will practice against the Titans in Tennessee on Aug. 17-18 prior to their game Aug. 20.

• • •

