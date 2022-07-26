2 plead guilty to 2021 meth distribution charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas filed in July, both Michael Anthony Rodriguez and Joseph Anthony Dominguez pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in the wake of a December 2021 incident.

Court documents detailed that on Dec. 21, 2021, Rodriguez and Dominguez were involved in knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute when a police source contacted Rodriguez and arranged to buy one pound of methamphetamine for $3,000.

During the undercover operation, said court documents, the police source went to Rodriguez’s home in the 2400 block of South Pierce St. to complete the purchase. At the home, the source handed Rodriguez the money for the methamphetamine, and a short time later Dominguez arrived and handed a yellow plastic bag containing methamphetamine to Rodriguez.

After receiving the methamphetamine from Dominguez, Rodriguez handed the drugs over to the source. Court documents detailed that the source provided the methamphetamine to the Amarillo Police Department, which was then confirmed to be around 435.2 grams of methamphetamine through laboratory testing.

Court documents noted that both Rodriguez and Dominguez face penalties including prison sentences of up to 20 years, a fine “not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s),” a supervised release of at least three years, and restitution to the victims or the community.