One of the great NFL careers for a former Mississippi State player in the last decade is coming to an end and just how he wanted it. KJ Wright signed a one-day contract with his beloved Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday ending a career that would span 11 seasons. He started as a Seahawk and played all but one season with Seattle and he got to end his career with the franchise that brought him in over a decade ago.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO