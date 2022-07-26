ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Helicopter crash in Ohio sees medical chopper go down after hitting power lines while responding to deadly car accident

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A MEDICAL helicopter has crashed after hitting a row of powerlines while responding to a fatal car accident on Tuesday.

The CareFlight helicopter was responding to a crash involving two pickup trucks on State Route 127 in Butler County, Ohio, when it struck power wires.

A medical helicopter crashed after it hit a row of powerlines while responding to a four-vehicle car crash Credit: WLWT
Three crew members were on board the chopper Credit: WDTN
One person was killed and three others were injured in the initial car accident Credit: WLWT

The chopper, which did not have any patients on board, went down at around 5am after making "contact with wires and experiencing a hard landing," Careflight said in a statement.

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing.

"The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft. The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

"Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies.”

One crew member was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and two others were treated at the scene. Fox19 reports.

Meanwhile, one driver was killed in the initial crash the medical helicopter was responding to.

Butler County officials say three others were also injured in the two-vehicle accident.

Initially, nearly 400 Butler Rural Electric customers near the crash lost power, but service has since been restored, the company said on its website.

1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH; RESPONDING HELICOPTER GOES DOWN

(Butler County, OH)--A Richmond woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 in Butler County a few miles east of Oxford early Tuesday morning. Her identity had still not been released as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, but she was 69 years old and was traveling with other family members, including her grandson. Several other people were hurt. Then, the medical helicopter that responded to the scene clipped power lines and crashed. All three people on the helicopter suffered minor injuries. 127 was shut down all day Tuesday. Both crashes remain under investigation. The Richmond woman’s identity will likely be released later Wednesday.
RICHMOND, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Medical helicopter crashes while en route to fatal accident

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed early Tuesday when it hit power lines, but no one aboard the aircraft was seriously injured, authorities said.Three crew members were in the CareFlight helicopter, en route to a two-vehicle accident involving two pickup trucks that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Milford Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The aircraft was approaching the scene when it crashed into the power lines and went down.According to a statement issued by CareFlight, no patients were in the aircraft, which was...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

CareFlight called to 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on SR 49 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. The man traveled into the path of a 2010 Peterbilt semi driven by a 23-year-old man going eastbound. Both vehicles went off the right side of SR 47 and struck an electric pole.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Driver airlifted after being ejected from vehicle

ANSONIA – A driver was airlifted from the scene Monday afternoon after a serious injury crash left him ejected from his vehicle. At approximately 4:41 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City Rescue, Darke County Deputies and CareFlight to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 47 in reference to a serious injury crash involving a semi tractor and trailer and a pickup truck.
ANSONIA, OH
Fox 19

Fatal crash in Butler County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and at least three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday, according to dispatchers. One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at about 4:20 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after accident at Middletown Works steel mill

MIDDLETOWN — A man is dead after an accident Tuesday at Middletown Works, an integrated steel operation owned by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., our news partners at WCPO reported. Patricia Persico, a spokesperson with Cleveland Cliffs Inc., said the accident happened during planned maintenance of the hot strip mill. According to Persico, the employee died as a result of injuries sustained during routine activity, WCPO reported.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
1017thepoint.com

SEMI FIRE CLOSES I-70 FOR HOURS

(Wayne County, IN)--A semi fire shut down I-70 for an extended period of time Sunday. The refrigerated semi was headed east and had just crossed the Henry County line into Wayne County when it caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame at around 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Eastbound 70 was closed for four hours, although the heat from the fire made patching necessary later into the afternoon. There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver or what started the fire.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED IN RICHMOND WEDNESDAY MORNING

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police investigated after shots were fired a early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of South 7th and H Streets at around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Shell casings were located in the area, and the initial indication was that two or three vehicles may have been involved. There was no report of any injury and no arrests have been made. No description of the vehicles has been released.
Fox 19

1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday morning during a routine maintenance inspection at the former AK Steel mill. An employee died as a result of an injury that occurred in the operation’s hot strip mill at Middletown Works, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. The company says is not allowed to disclose any further details about the employee due to standard protocol.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Demolition underway on 130-year-old West Price Hill mansion

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The efforts to save or move West Price Hill's Schulte Mansion have failed. Demolition is underway. The mansion, built in 1892, sits on land that the Boys & Girls Club is under contract to buy and that has been earmarked for a workforce development center. The organization has said the building is in bad shape and is falling apart on the inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces 6 new stores

MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the opening of new retail brands in 2022. Versona, a women’s clothing store featuring clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories, has opened next to Chico’s. Adidas will relocate and nearly double its current space in part of the former Saks Fifth Ave Off space. American Eagle Outfitters/aerie opened in March.
