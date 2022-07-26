ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Cleveland Wildcats 12U All Stars Advance To State Championship

jocoreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Wildcats 12U All Star baseball team won the District Championship in the local Tarheel League. The team will travel to Boone, NC this week for the State Championship Tournament. The Wildcats won the NC Tarheel League Johnston County District...

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Littlejohn to lead Wolves men’s basketball program

Former Lincolnton High School standout athlete Jalen Littlejohn has been selected as the Wolves next men’s head basketball coach. Littlejohn, 28, played both basketball and football at Lincolnton, and was a key member of the 2011 Wolves football team that finished as the 2A state runner-up. But basketball was...
LINCOLNTON, NC
secretcharlotte.co

7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try

Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch including Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Tuesday July 26, 2022

A stalled front from the Mid Atlantic region into the Tennessee Valley will produce periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- 262230- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.A.0004.220726T1429Z-220727T0400Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Boone, Pearisburg, Salem, Galax, Marion,. Pulaski, Lexington, Floyd, Fincastle, Lewisburg, Radford,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
City
Cleveland, NC
Johnston County, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Two more cases of rabies in the past week puts Iredell County on pace for a record year. Eleven cases have been reported this year, tying the number of cases in all of 1996. Rabies cases are steadily increasing since 1994 when there were no reported cases.” (7/25) “With...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Celebrity Car Show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re revving their engines and racing over to the N.C. Transportation Museum for the Celebrity Car and Truck Show on July 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Famous cars from some fan-favorite movies will be in attendance for the day. Bumblebee from Transformers, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Jeep, The Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and The Evel Knievel Motorcycle, the Autobot Jeep, Herbie, and a replica of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison’s No. 22 1969 and 1970 Dodge Daytona! The show will be indoors located in our back house so you can attend rain or shine!
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis 101 and Police Academies Will Begin in September

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works? Do you specifically want to know more about our police department and its functions?
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Baseball#Athletics#Cleveland Wildcats#The Nc Tarheel League#Gcaa#The Tarheel League State
charlotteonthecheap.com

“Fall at the Farm” Antiques Market in Mt. Pleasant

Ruffin’s Roost, 1600 Lentz Harness Shop Road, in Mt. Pleasant, is holding its Fall at the Farm Antiques Market on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out a huge, day-by-day list of artist, artisan and vintage markets in the Charlotte area!. It’s free to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms move across N.C., downing trees and power lines

A steamy Tuesday turned stormy for several areas in North Carolina. Severe storms produced heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds that downed trees and power lines in and around Charlotte and Raleigh. Severe thunderstorm warnings went into effect for some N.C. counties, and thousands were without electricity as storms moved in, the Power Outage US website shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
erienewsnow.com

Logistics Plus Opens New Warehouse Near Charlotte, North Carolina

As many businesses struggle with inflation, Logistics Plus is thriving. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has opened another warehouse near Charlotte, North Carolina. The 500,000-square-foot facility is located in Rock Hill, North Carolina, just south of Charlotte. "Charlotte was kind of a natural place for us to open,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mayor of Statesville Wins Re-Election

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Mayor Constantine Kutteh will get to serve another term. Kutteh won Tuesday night’s general election in the race to keep his title. He defeated challenger Brian Summers in the non-partisan race after winning 58.53% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Summers got 41.47% of the vote.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Fox 46 Charlotte

For Sale: $22M for 82 acres on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Off the Northeastern shores of Lake Norman, space for lakefront property has been dwindling, until recently. “Developers and people have had their eyes on the lot previously.  The situation couldn’t be more perfect,” Global Real Estate Advisor Valarie Dulude said. Last week, nearly 82 acres of dense forest were […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

These Lake Norman towns are holding National Night Out events

Local law enforcement agencies are offering their own version of an early-August community tradition. National Night Out will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free activities for all ages as a way to strengthen partnerships and promote safety with the residents they serve. Cornelius. Agency: Cornelius Police Department. When: 6-8...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Ashley Judd On Meeting With Her Rapist: He “Expressed His Deep Remorse”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The power of healing. Ashley Judd opens up about meeting with the man who raped her in the 90s, in order to have a restorative justice conversation. During a recent episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the actress talks about healing from sexual assault and the grief of losing her mother. Judd calls the 1999 assault “crazy-making.” By that time, she already starred in a number of blockbuster movies and established herself as an advocate for women’s rights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Apparel manufacturer inks lease for distribution center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has been chosen for an apparel manufacturer’s U.S. East Coast distribution center. AS Colour, which is based in New Zealand, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 240,000-square-foot industrial building at 11109 Quality Drive in southwest Charlotte. The building was developed by Charland Partners, which is affiliated with Accuride International and began construction last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Identify Body Recovered From Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Wildlife officials have identified a man who drowned over the weekend near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Officials say Joseph Suazo, 62, of Cabarrus County jumped off a boat in a cove near the club around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to swim, and never resurfaced.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy