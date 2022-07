FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After the Patriots put a bow on Day 1 of training camp, the club also put the finishing touches on a new deal for defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. It was reported on Wednesday that the team had inked the 27-year-old to a two-year extension worth $20.8 million and included $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing. The next morning, just before the start of the second day of camp, Godchaux received tremendous praise from Bill Belichick, who put him among the very best at his position.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO