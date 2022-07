It started out as a fun time on the ocean participating in a fishing tournament for seven people in Florida, according to a News Release by the U.S. Coast Guard last month. Things changed pretty quickly after lightning struck the group’s boat while they were 100 miles offshore from Clearwater, and the Coast Guard was called to rescue them after lightning struck their boat–and the strike was caught on camera! The boat was prepared with necessary safety equipment to make for a smooth rescue.

