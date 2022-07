Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.

