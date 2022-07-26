ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Disney Dreamlight Valley: 8 Ways It's Different From Animal Crossing

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't heard by now, the farm-life sim genre that gave us classics such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley is getting a new entry soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley is, in large part, exactly what it sounds like: a House of Mouse spin on the popular genre where characters such...

www.gamespot.com

SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Disney World#Mobile Game#Animal Crossing#Video Game#Disney Dreamlight Valley#Switch
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Doskebe Mama

Sign In to follow. Follow Doskebe Mama, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Digital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC: How to get Awegite

While the title of the series may make it seem pretty straightforward, there's actually much more to the Monster Hunting games than just hunting monsters. These are hunting RPGs, and the act of tackling some of the most massive, aggressive, and awe-inspiring beasts ever seen are certainly the core, but the things between the hunts are just as important. It's between hunts where you can craft new items to upgrade your hunter in meaningful ways so that you're able to actually stand a chance against the next bigger and badder monster.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Goat Simulator 3 Pre Udder Trailer

There’s nowhere to hide - Pilgor has you in her sights. Goat Simulator 3 launches on November 17th. Pre-order your digital copy on Xbox Series X|S now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fan-Made Bully Remake Makes Lack Of An Official One Even More Painful

One group of fans has decided to take the matter of a Bully remake into their own hands, imagining what Rockstar's school-based, open-world adventure might look were it to be remade today. The answer is, unsurprisingly, great. Using Unreal Engine 5, YouTube channel TeaserPlay has crafted a showcase of what...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mugen no Sakura 2

Sign In to follow. Follow Mugen no Sakura 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tokyo Jungle feels like a roguelike invented by someone who never heard of roguelikes

Some games have a concept so good that the execution doesn’t really matter. Tokyo Jungle is about animals — exotic zoo animals, household pets, farm stock, and forest wildlife — fighting for survival and dominance in an overgrown, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, long after the complete disappearance of humankind. That is one of the greatest gaming elevator pitches of the 21st century, no question.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
VIDEO GAMES

