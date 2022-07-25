ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Osseo Lions Roar 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OSSEO LIONS ROAR is Coming Back This SEPTEMBER!. And, we’re counting on this one to be one of our best turnouts, yet,...

Kat Kountry 105

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pickleball Food-and-Beer Complex Proposed in Maple Grove

What do you get when you mix the rising popularity of pickleball with the growth of craft beer? In Maple Grove, you get a new business. A proposal by Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. is before the Maple Grove Planning Commission this week for a business called Pints & Paddle. Plans calls for a 33,000-square-foot facility to be built adjacent to Crunch Fitness in The Grove shopping center.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Amber Gibson

The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway

Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis. The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Osseo, MN
Bring Me The News

'Minneapolis-quality' restaurant coming to Eagan

A Twin Cities restaurant — that will also feature craft cocktails and a full wine menu — wants to be known for exceeding expectations in customer service and quality of menus for the price. Kitchen and Rail will open to the public in Eagan on Aug. 16. Victor...
mspmag.com

Bean and Ro Is a Gifting (and Now Apparel) Paradise

One step inside Bean and Ro and you’re instantly reminded that every day can be a celebration. Five years after moving to its current France Avenue spot, this smallish-yet-mighty two-level shop has become a go-to source for shoppers on the go. You’ll find what many consider the enclave’s bread and butter: made-to-order stationery, monogrammed entertaining wares, and essentials for the home, tabletop, nursery, pool, and party (with a country-club-meets-quirky vibe).
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Legion Baseball Ready for State

The Maple Grove Legion baseball team hopes to continue its summer success with their berth in this week’s 16-team state tournament. Maple Grove (18-3) won all four games in the Sub-State 11 tournament last week, coming from behind in three of the games. Post 172’s roster includes many of...
ccxmedia.org

Bunce Performing Arts Presents “Oliver!”

A Maple Grove couple’s love for theater has brought neighborhoods together since 2007. The Bunce family’s next backyard production, “Oliver!”, will be held at a home in Dayton, 11350 Dallas Ln. N. Upcoming shows for “Oliver!” include Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s show...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Apartment Therapy

I Never Thought I’d Fall in Love with the Suburbs — Until I Found This Close-Knit, Progressive Oasis

When my husband and I decided to move our family to the Milwaukee area last year to be closer to my family, we saw an opportunity to take stock of our values. Like many others, the pandemic amplified details about our lives we’d never thought twice about. For starters, we loved having enough space to raise our two boys, but we also missed the community vibe of city living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Recruiting Police in Golden Valley

“Staffing numbers are down, so we definitely are recruiting to get those numbers back up,” A new director is looking for new recruits. Director Virgil Green of the Golden Valley Police Department is looking to hire some new police officers, and he’s hoping to do so as quickly as possible, as he says, “Being new to the department, being new to the area, you know, we looked at how can we, kind of, you know, streamline that process, and not compromise anything, but how can we move the process along a little bit quicker to get people who need to go through background investigations, to kind of streamline that down, to get them in the door, because a lot of those people are probably going through the same process for other departments.”
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Two dead in Hopkins, Minnesota explosion

HOPKINS, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home in Hopkins. The bodies of a husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found in the debris. The fire chief says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook...
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Mayor’s Minutes – 7/25/22

In this edition of Mayor’s Minutes Dave Kiser is joined by Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe who talks about two new additions to the city’s police department, a proposed apartment building on Central Avenue, the upcoming Lions Roar, and more. For more information go to http://www.discoverosseo.com.
OSSEO, MN
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

New Podcast Centers Around 2002 Disappearance of Johsua Guimond

The goal of a new podcast is to help solve the disappearance of Josh Guimond in central Minnesota nearly 20 years ago. The 20-year-old St. John’s University student from Maple Lake went missing on November 9th, 2002. Josh Newville a civil rights attorney from Minneapolis launched the series called...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.
SHAKOPEE, MN

