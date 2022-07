By and large, the MMA world was not terribly excited by the announcement of UFC 279’s headlining match, Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev is an absolutely massive favorite due to the simple facts that he’s a nightmarish match up for Diaz, the bigger and stronger man, and over a decade younger. The fight also just doesn’t make that much sense given Diaz’s unranked position, whereas “Borz” is closing in on a title shot and has admitted he doesn’t even need the fight for his career.

