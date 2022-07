FOXBORO -- Training camp is here in New England with another season of Patriots football kicking off behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, and there will be some pretty important position battles taking place over the next month-plus.Unlike last season, there will be no quarterback battle this camp. This is Mac Jones' team now, and everyone knows it. And he's actually pretty well set up on offense -- at least on the field. There remains one massive question with the offense, but that rests on the sidelines.The defense is where the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO