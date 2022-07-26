ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man steal six vehicles within one month, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNh5O_0gtD7oiV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say.

From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s.

BCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase into Mobile County on rims, crashes

Police observed Culbreath in one of the Kia’s stopped in the road on July 6 and attempted to pull him over but the suspect refused to stop. Police say as Culbreath stuck one of the officers’ squad car as he fled the scene.

On Monday, investigators located Culbreath walking in Frayser and took him into custody.

Culbreath is being charged with six counts of theft of property, reckless driving, no driver’s license and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mighty 990

Memphis Homeowner Stops Thief with Gun

A good guy with a gun stopped a burglar who tried to steal from his Southwest Memphis property Tuesday, according to law enforcement. Memphis police said an alarm alerted the homeowner of the thief inside a storage shed attached to his house. Andrew Patterson, 39, was allegedly inside removing the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into at Amazon facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around 40 to 50 cars were reportedly broken into overnight at the Amazon facility in the Raleigh-Frayser area. It happened on the 4000 block of New Allen Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Employees who had their cars broken into say there is on-site security but it appears they fell short overnight. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, AL
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
WREG

Hidden tracker helps police nab Family Dollar robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a tracker hidden in stolen money helped them arrest a man who robbed a Family Dollar near downtown Memphis Sunday afternoon. Two employees had just started their shift at the Crump Avenue business when they were held up at gunpoint by two men. One of the workers, who didn’t want […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Reckless Driving#Property Crime#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis. Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene. The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Slain pastor’s husband wants teen suspects prosecuted to the fullest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The husband of a slain Memphis pastor is calling for justice to the fullest extent for two 15-year-old suspects who have been charged with her death. It is a nightmare that replays for Darrell Eason-Williams. “She was out there in the yard, seconds, minutes later they came knocking on the door,” he recalled. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

North Memphis shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed at the 1600 block of Oakwood Street in North Memphis on July 1. The incident occured when a white 4-door sedan drove by a business on Heard Avenue. Police said as the vehicle passed, someone opened fire with an assault rifle. […]
MEMPHIS, AL
WREG

Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community rallies behind woman who was scammed out of dream home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman at the center of an alleged Cordova rental scam is jumping for joy after receiving overwhelming community support. On Monday, Janice Allen, shared she had been scammed out of $3,200 after wire transferring money to move into a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova. She says after sending […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former fugitive that escaped to Alabama is sentenced to 37 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis man that was a fugitive for four years was sentenced to 37 years in prison, District Attorney Amy Weirich says. On June 15, 2014, Kelvin Montgomery asked the victim, who worked at a restaurant in East Memphis, to have a drink with him.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy