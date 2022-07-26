ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU researcher finds fears of workplace discrimination drive performance challenges for employees with mental illnesses

wvu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncompetent. Lazy. Crazy. Organizational psychologist and West Virginia University researcher Kayla Follmer said these are just a few of the stereotypes employees with mental illnesses face in the workplace. “There’s still a considerable amount of stigma associated with mental illness,” Follmer said. “Even a lot of researchers unwittingly attribute...

wvutoday.wvu.edu

Phys.org

Felony convictions hinder efforts to access stable housing even if no prison time is served, study shows

Even if they've never served time in prison, people who have felony convictions still have difficulty accessing stable housing, according to new research from a Rice University sociologist. "Housing Instability Following Felony Conviction and Incarceration: Disentangling Being Marked from Being Locked Up," authored by Brielle Bryan, an assistant professor of...
SOCIETY
CNN

Employers who want workers in the office more often may be in for a fight

(CNN) — Many employers have made it clear that they want their workers to return to the office -- at least part of the time. But some employees, who have spent the last two years working almost entirely remotely, are wondering why they need to return to in-person work at all. Gas prices are high. Covid infections are on the rise (again). They've been productive at home and when they do go into the office, few of their coworkers are there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Transforming Low-Wage Healthcare: The Promise of Worker Ownership

When COVID first reached the US, pre-existing conditions—including profound health disparities, economic injustice, and racism—set the stage for COVID’s particularly devastating effects. It follows that a true recovery from COVID requires transformative approaches that simultaneously promote health, economic, and racial justice. One area demanding transformative change is...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Denver

COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers

In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use

Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
MENTAL HEALTH
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
RELATIONSHIPS
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Hazard Pay Has Ripple Effects in Today’s Overtime Cases

Workers allege failures to include increases in OT calculation. Potential wage-and-hour liability exposure persists for employers that provided additional wages in response to the pandemic, even as Covid-19 hazard pay has mostly dried up. Workers have filed at least 14 federal collective actions against employers for allegedly failing to pay...
LABOR ISSUES

