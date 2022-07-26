ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Local group to host “Make a Will” seminar for the community

By Tatiana Battle
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The month of August will be here before we know it, and the Omicron Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is kicking off the month with a free will seminar from 10 am to 12 pm on August 6th, at The White House on Washington Park.

August is National ‘Make a Will Month’, this event hosted by the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is free and open to the public. Local probate attorneys will provide information in regards to making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXEAO_0gtD7ZQU00

In a recent news release, members of the community who attend the seminar will receive a free will completed and executed for them on behalf of the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

The event will be held at The White House on Washington Park, 1702 E. Wall Street Midland, Tx.

Contact The Gaven Norris Law Office at 432-279-0858 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

ABC Big 2 News

