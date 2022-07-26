ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspected bomb in Middle TN turns out to be sex toy

By Madison Glassman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bomb threat investigation in South Nashville ended when a potentially explosive item turned out to be an adult-themed object.

Officers responded to a towing business on Cornelia Court for reports of a suspect harassing and stalking her ex-husband and his new fiancée.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Roxanna Copeland, is accused of showing up at the tow yard Monday morning and threatening to “put the couple in jail.”

Metro police officer being held in Mexican jail

Metro police documents show Copeland’s ex-husband told police she called him and stated “I’m gonna blow y’all up.”

Police said Copeland was then seen on surveillance video driving in the front of the tow yard and throwing a bag outside the driver’s side window.

The victims told police they were fearful the bag contained a bomb, so they called 911.

According to an arrest document, the bag prompted a “full-fledged” investigation by Metro police, detectives and hazardous device units. After a “long” investigation, detectives discovered the package was not a bomb — it was a sex toy.

Copeland was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of false reporting. Her bond was set at $50,000.

