ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rollerdrome combines Max Payne and Skate with spectacular results

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer behind OlliOlli World, one of 2022’s most underrated games, still has another skating game up its sleeve this year. Roll7’s next game is Rollerdrome, which made a strong first impression with its distinct visuals and unique mix of rollerblading and shooting at June’s State of Play. While the game...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best characters to unlock first in MultiVersus

If there’s one thing fighting games and free-to-play games have in common, it’s unlocking new content. In the old days before nearly every game was online, fighters would hide extra characters for you to unlock behind accomplishing different tasks such as beating certain modes or doing certain things as specific characters. Now, new characters are unlocked differently, which is how MultiVersus handles the process of expanding your roster.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is A PS5 Exclusive

Gamers have officially reached that awkward moment in the transition between console generations. It's the time when some games are still releasing for both old and new consoles, while others are exclusive to the shiny, new ones. For those who haven't invested in new consoles yet, it sadly means missing out on some exciting new games, including the next big "Final Fantasy" release. Recently, Square Enix announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" is one of those games that will only be available on the PS5 — but for what reason?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Yakuza’ and ‘Tony Hawk’ lead August’s PlayStation Plus titles

August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, with three new games available for subscribers to download. These include 2020’s RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 and PS5), the remaster collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 and PS5), and indie horror game Little Nightmares (PS4), with all three being available to download from August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
IGN

Cryptmaster - Reveal Trailer

Get your first look at this narrative adventure from developers Paul Hart and Lee Williams that's best described as "Scribblenauts meets D&D." Cryptmaster will be released for PC in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Big Changes at Rockstar Will Give GTA 6 a Whole New Outlook

Rockstar Games, the video game company behind franchises like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto is changing its culture from the inside-out, as the studio changes leadership and vision. In recent years, the company has underwent several changes such as decreasing the gender pay gap to cutting down on...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Game Feel#Combination#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Olliolli World#Matterhorn
Digital Trends

The best Vargo-S Warzone loadout

With the launch of Season 4 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Warzone, players now have access to the Vargo-S assault rifle, which can be unlocked by earning 15 close-range eliminations. This weapon doesn’t seem overpowered and will likely not fall into the meta, but it functions admirably as sniper support. Of course, knowing how to build any Vanguard weapon can be overwhelming since Warzone features 10 attachment slots and dozens of options across them all.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The PS5 games with the best graphics

While the jumps have been getting smaller and smaller between generations, there’s always a nice graphical bump to look forward to when picking up the latest hardware. We’re long past the days of going from 16-bit 2D games to full-on 3D, and even the gap from SD to HD, but the visual improvements we got between the PS4 and PS5 are still striking. Not only are resolutions higher but new techniques like ray tracing are now possible and starting to show up in more titles as we get deeper into the console’s life.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 8 quests and how to complete them

Epic Games has released the next batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 3, week 8. The new challenges are quite interesting, taking a step away from the usual “open chests at X location” types of quests we’ve seen time and time again. They aren’t particularly hard this week, but knowing where to go to make progress toward them can save you plenty of time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘Stray’ beats ‘God Of War’ as Steam’s best user-rated game of 2022

Stray has become 2022’s highest user-rated game on Steam so far, overtaking God Of War. Annapurna Interactive‘s post-apocalyptic cat adventure game is now this year’s current highest-rated game by its Steam users (via VGC and SkillUp). That’s according to Steam250, which assigns Steam games a score determined...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ release date and mechanics appear online

The to-be announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn has leaked yet again, with the release date, screenshots and descriptions all being accidentally released. Square Enix is yet to announce the game, but a fresh leak of the turn-based strategy game indicates that the title will come to PS4 and PS5 on November 11 (via Gematsu).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Decline of Square Enix's Western studios was a 'train-wreck in slow motion', according to Eidos Montreal founder

Eidos Montreal's founder has described the decline of Square Enix's (opens in new tab) Western studios as a "train-wreck in slow motion". In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), Stephane D'Astous criticised Square Enix's dismissive approach toward Eidos Montreal (opens in new tab), as well as other Western studios like Crystal Dynamics, and speculated that its recent sale to Embracer Group was due to a purported acquisition of Square Enix by Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox head Phil Spencer isn’t immune to ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ hype

Xbox head Phil Spencer has stated that PlayStation exclusive God Of War Ragnarok is the game he wants to play next. Spencer confirmed this in a response post to the official Xbox Twitter page (via VGC), which asked people several gaming-related questions, including their first game, last game, and the game people want to play next. Regarding the last question, Spencer answered God Of War Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

You can now play as Garfield in Stray thanks to mods

It’s safe to say that Stray has become a runaway hit with gamers, as the cat-based platformer has taken over the internet for its accurate depiction of life as a feline. As the game was released on Playstation and PC simultaneously, modders have already got their hands on the game, to add their own unique touches to Annapurna Interactive’s latest indie darling.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

PlayStation Plus will offer eight Yakuza games this year

Sony is bringing eight Yakuza games to PlayStation Plus this year as it looks to build out the revamped service's library with notable third-party titles. Starting on August 2nd, subscribers on all three tiers will be able to snag Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 and PS5. The other two games hitting the base Essential tier as part of August's solid lineup are Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4 and PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy