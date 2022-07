On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 9:11pm the Eden Police Department was dispatched to the area of 435 Morgan Road, Eden, in reference to a disturbance. The shift Lieutenant was the first to arrive on scene and turned North onto Flynn Street to access the driveway to the residence of 435 Morgan Road. Lieutenant Jason Mayes parked his vehicle at the driveway of 435 Flynn Street and the entrance of the driveway. Lieutenant Mayes exited his vehicle and began to walk up the driveway toward the residence and sound of a disturbance and arguing.

