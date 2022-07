The Volusia County School Board decided on an instrument to evaluate its attorney during a workshop on Tuesday, July 26. Though initially the board was going to evaluate School Board Attorney Ted Doran at its meeting later that afternoon, members opted to delay his evaluation for a meeting on Aug. 30, since the workshop took over two hours and there was little time in between the workshop and the meeting for the board to fill out the evaluation. School Board member Carl Persis was also absent during the workshop.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO