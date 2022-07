On June 6th, our 911 Communications Center was notified of a possible structure with an entrapment. Our Fire/Rescue units arrived on scene within 5 minutes. Crew members entered into the structure and were able to successfully locate and rescue a young lady (Mary Michelle). On July 21st, Mary Michelle and her mother visited the station to share their appreciation to the personnel who rescued her from her residence. We are pleased to learn that she is continuing to recover each day!

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO