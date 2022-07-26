ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 power suit is from this high-street retailer

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 2 days ago

After a nail-biting win against Spain, England made it through to the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final and will play Sweden on Tuesday 26 July, in what is set to be an eagerly anticipated match indeed.

The stakes are high. But there’s no denying that the woman behind the Lionesses’s success is of course manager Sarina Wiegman, who became head coach less than a year ago in September 2021.

The Dutch coach has been praised for her approach to encouraging her team to “ inspire the nation ”. Much like England men’s manager, Gareth Southgate, whose uniform sparked an increase in waistcoat sales, interest is growing around Wiegman’s black suit.

The former footballer has been seen demonstrating her sarotrial flair while pitchside during the Euro 2022 games. Despite the recent heatwave, she’s consistently opted for a £67.50 power suit from M&S styled with buttoned-up white shirt and a pair of white trainers from Nike.

Offering the perfect way to nail the smart-casual dress code, we’ll be keeping an eye on what Wiegman wears next. But, if you want to recreate the England manager’s Euros look, here’s where you can buy her suit.

M&S relaxed single breasted blazer and slim fit trousers: £67.50, Marksandspencer.com

All hail Sarina Wiegman for introducing us to such an affordable two-piece suit.

The blazer she’s worn consistently throughout the Women’s Euro 2022 is a single-breasted design from high street stalwart M&S. It features a neat lapel collar and two front pockets, and it looks as though it has a relaxed fit, making it a real wardrobe staple. Despite its fashion-forward design, it will set you back just £45.

We love the way in which Wiegman has styled the blazer – pairing it with matching trousers (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com ), a white shirt and a pair of chunky Nike trainers. The entire ensemble demonstrates her ability to put power dressing very much on the agenda. And it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

Looking to support England? Here’s where to shop the Lionesses merch now

The Independent

Laura Kenny leading medal bid after spectacular opening to Commonwealth Games

Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham on Friday.With medals on offer across four sports on the opening day of action, the PA News Agency picks out five prospective home nation highlights.SwimmingJames Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic...
WORLD
The Independent

A raging bull and quirky opening ceremony prove there’s life left yet in the Commonwealth Games

To borrow an oft-quoted phrase, reports of the death of the Commonwealth Games have long been greatly exaggerated.The chorus of cynics fire their shots with the unerring accuracy of a boxer’s uppercut, nag away for few days and then, by the time everything is done, it’s “see you in four years”.Because here these Games are again, 22 editions in and still punching above their weight in a crowded sporting calendar. Birmingham’s quirky first-night show won’t have done any harm in that scrap.However, this alliance of nations, forged by the pink bits of a long-yellowing world order, has probably never...
SPORTS
The Independent

Warning for Euro 2022 fans over unofficial resale tickets

People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning.Adam French, personal finance editor at The Money Edit website, said: “Tickets for Sunday’s final at Wembley are in hot demand.“But the risk is clear, you could pay hundreds of pounds for unofficial resale tickets and not get in.”The risk is clearAdam French, The Money EditHe said if fans cannot get tickets officially “you’re better off watching the match at home”.The Money Edit said those who missed out on the chance to buy a...
UEFA
The Independent

Red Arrows and raging bulls – the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham

Red Arrows and raging bulls rumbled around Alexander Stadium on Thursday night as a Commonwealth Games that many claim faces a continuing fight to retain its relevance amped up the volume and belted a bold declaration of its intent to preserve its voice.Against a Brummie musical backdrop ranging from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to eighties new wavers Duran Duran, the first Games to be staged in England since Manchester in 2002 arrived amid a deafening chorus of calls for change both on and off the track.Nick Rhodes and John Taylor formed Duran Duran as the house band for the...
SPORTS
BBC

England women’s football team: Lionesses set to make millions from Euro success

England's Lionesses have united the nation in their charge to Sunday's Euro 2022 final. But will it prove another defining moment for women's football?. When US defender Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup, she netted an estimated $2m Nike sponsorship deal. England players could be...
UEFA
The Independent

London fire chief calls for a ‘total ban’ on disposable barbecues

London’s fire chief has called for a “total ban” on disposable barbecues as the capital braces for a potential second summer heatwave.The warning comes after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) experienced its “busiest week” in history last week.London’s Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said “urgent action” was needed to introduce a national ban on the sale of disposable barbecues which he warned could cause “untold damage”.Firefighters attended more than 1,000 fires in the week from July 18 as temperatures soared, taking more than twice as many calls as usual and tackling an unprecedented number of large grassland fires.During that period the...
WORLD
