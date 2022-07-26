Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 power suit is from this high-street retailer

After a nail-biting win against Spain, England made it through to the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final and will play Sweden on Tuesday 26 July, in what is set to be an eagerly anticipated match indeed.

The stakes are high. But there’s no denying that the woman behind the Lionesses’s success is of course manager Sarina Wiegman, who became head coach less than a year ago in September 2021.

The Dutch coach has been praised for her approach to encouraging her team to “ inspire the nation ”. Much like England men’s manager, Gareth Southgate, whose uniform sparked an increase in waistcoat sales, interest is growing around Wiegman’s black suit.

The former footballer has been seen demonstrating her sarotrial flair while pitchside during the Euro 2022 games. Despite the recent heatwave, she’s consistently opted for a £67.50 power suit from M&S styled with buttoned-up white shirt and a pair of white trainers from Nike.

Offering the perfect way to nail the smart-casual dress code, we’ll be keeping an eye on what Wiegman wears next. But, if you want to recreate the England manager’s Euros look, here’s where you can buy her suit.

M&S relaxed single breasted blazer and slim fit trousers: £67.50, Marksandspencer.com

All hail Sarina Wiegman for introducing us to such an affordable two-piece suit.

The blazer she’s worn consistently throughout the Women’s Euro 2022 is a single-breasted design from high street stalwart M&S. It features a neat lapel collar and two front pockets, and it looks as though it has a relaxed fit, making it a real wardrobe staple. Despite its fashion-forward design, it will set you back just £45.

We love the way in which Wiegman has styled the blazer – pairing it with matching trousers (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com ), a white shirt and a pair of chunky Nike trainers. The entire ensemble demonstrates her ability to put power dressing very much on the agenda. And it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

