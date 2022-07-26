ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train strikes: Travel chaos expected on Wednesday as rail workers set to walk out again

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZrLN_0gtD3zK600

Rail passengers are being reminded that services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday (27 July) as thousands of workers stage a fresh strike in the dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

A significantly reduced service will run across the UK , with the public warned to travel by train only if their journey is necessary.

The disruption is also expected to run into Thursday (29 July) with a reduced service and some trains starting later than normal.

Further strike action from seven rail operators is planned for next month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Drivers at nine rail companies announce new walkout in August

Train drivers at nine rail companies have announced a new strike in August as a dispute causing travel chaos across the country deepens.Aslef announced its members will walk out on Saturday, 13 August, saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.The announcement was made as strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association crippled services on Wednesday, with only around one in five trains running and some areas having none at all.All passengers have been warned to complete any...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What time are the last trains during Wednesday’s rail strike?

The rail strike this week will see services start later and finish earlier than normal.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on July 27 while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.Here are the times of some of the last trains expected to run on Wednesday afternoon under the reduced services, according to Network Rail:From London to:Birmingham – 4.03pmBrighton – 5.50pmBristol – 5.13pmEdinburgh – 2pmLeeds – 3.05pmLiverpool – 2.56pmManchester – 3.40pmNewcastle – 2.48pmNorwich – 4.30pmNottingham – 4.31pmSheffield – 3.40pmSouthampton...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Warning to rail passengers as signal boxes reopen after strike

Train services across Scotland will be disrupted on Thursday as signal boxes reopen following industrial action.ScotRail has warned passengers that services will start later than normal as staff return to duties following Wednesday’s strike, which saw members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walk out in a row with Network Rail over jobs, pay and conditions.The rail operator tweeted: “There’ll be significant disruption across the country today, due to the reopening of Network Rail signal boxes at different times throughout the day. This follows yesterday’s strike action by Network Rail RMT members, and so services will start later...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Dockworkers vote for summer strike action with staff at UK's biggest container port of Felixstowe threatening walkout in pay row as unions warn of 'major' supply chain disruption

Dockworkers at the UK's biggest container port of Felixstowe have voted for summer strike action over a pay row. Unite the Union threatened the walkout and warned of 'major' disruption across the supply chain. The port staff join a growing wave of employees, in a range of sectors from rail...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains
The Independent

In Pictures: More rail disruption as workers strike again

Rail services were crippled on Wednesday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers in a row over jobs, pay and conditions. Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the UK as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators took industrial action.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Unions say Transport Secretary should ‘stop blocking’ rail agreement

The TUC is calling on the Transport Secretary to stop “prolonging” the rail dispute ahead of another strike which will cripple services across the country. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on Wednesday while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer

Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Some striking train drivers ‘earn more than £100,000’ rail sources claim, as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insists rail workers already have ‘generous salaries'

Striking rail workers were yesterday accused of demanding pay rises ‘at the point of a gun’ amid claims that some drivers already earn over £100,000 a year. Ahead of yet more stoppages this week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps angrily insisted that drivers and other rail workers already had ‘generous salaries … paid for by the public’.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

So much for the summer of discontent! Train delays and cancellations spill into second day after Walkout Wednesday... but millions simply WFH in face of unions plot to cripple the country

Millions of commuters are facing a second day of disruption across Britain after today following a 24-hour strike which crippled the rail network and caused travel chaos across the country. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train companies walked out on Wednesday...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer

A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed. The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal. About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train passengers forced to walk down tracks as heatwave prompts evacuation

Passengers travelling back from Stansted Airport have filmed the moment they were made to walk across the railway tracks as trains were evacuated because of the heatwave.The incident took place on the hottest day of the year (19 July), when temperatures were almost 39 degrees at 6 pm. Those on board dragged luggage across the tracks near Broxbourne station, where they took taxis.Greater Anglia has confirmed that the problem was due to electrical supply caused by the extreme weather, and that they had warned people not to travel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Train catches fire near Boston amid heatwaveSadiq Khan says if Olympics return to London they would be 'greenest ever'Flaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train updates - live: Tube strike announced for 19 August ahead of nationwide rail walkout tomorrow - OLD

Travel chaos is already blighting the UK ahead of a planned nationwide rail strike tomorrow.The majority of trains from King’s Cross have been cancelled due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the London rail hub and Peterborough.“All lines are blocked and are expected to remain so for the rest of day,” says train operator LNER.“We are advising not to travel today, Tuesday 26 July, between London Kings Cross and Peterborough due to the severity of today’s disruption. We have also suspended all services from Leeds.”The RMT union has also announced plans today for a Tube strike on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel chaos as thousands of rail workers strike over jobs, pay and conditions

Rail passengers are suffering fresh travel chaos on Wednesday after thousands of workers walked out on strike, crippling services across the country.Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes due in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the railways and London Underground.Only around one in five trains are running on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Another union announces rail strikes as travel chaos looms

Another rail union has announced that its members will strike next month in response to the ongoing dispute over pay, job security and conditions. Thousands of staff at seven rail operators – spanning those in operational, maintenance, supervisory and management roles – will walk out on 18 and 20 August, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said on Monday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strikes: why are the summer walkouts happening and what will the effects be?

Rail passengers face yet more disruption to their trains. Two days in late July will be affected by strikes on the railway network – involving all three rail unions – as well as two weeks in August.These are the key questions and answers about a complex and disruptive series of stoppages.Who is going on strike?The most significant industrial action involves around 40,000 members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators – incuding Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express), GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail passengers forced to change travel plans due to strike

Passengers had to change their travel plans as strikes brought disruption to Scotland’s rail network on Wednesday.ScotRail said it is only able to run a skeleton service on five routes north of the border on July 27 due to strike action by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) members of Network Rail.Thousands of union members have walked out in the bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.Shelley Little, 45, was travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow with her teenage daughter, Lennie.They were both planning to visit the Scottish cities before returning home to Doncaster in South Yorkshire but their time has...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Court of Appeal decision paves way for bus reforms across North – Andy Burnham

Reform of bus services across northern England can go ahead following the rejection of a legal challenge, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has claimed.The Court of Appeal upheld Mr Burnham’s decision in March 2021 to bring services in the region under public control.Bus companies Stagecoach Manchester and Rotala challenged this, bringing a case against Mr Burnham and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).Good news: we’ve seen off the last legal challenge to our plans to re-regulate buses.👍🏻We’ll now power ahead with:▪️capped fares from Sept 22▪️first regulated services Sept 23▪️all buses in GM under public control by Dec 24▪️new Bee Network...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy