988 brings mental health crisis help to rural areas

The nationwide 988 number went into use in Wisconsin on July 16, giving people in the midst of a mental health crisis an easy-to-remember three-digit number to call to get connected directly with a trained crisis counselor. While this new number will help reach people in rural areas like Langlade County, Sheriff Mark Westen doesn’t foresee it having much impact on his dispatch center’s operation.

“This new system will not impact our operations or ‘flow’ at all from a dispatching perspective,” he said. “Our dispatchers collect information already from multiple sources including individuals in mental crisis, family and friends, schools, other mental health facilities etc., and forward that information to the proper law enforcement agency for investigation.”

He said that in 2021 the Langlade County Dispatch Center received 386 such calls.

“This number does not, however, include the number of Langlade County inmates who were in mental health crisis at some point in our jail,” Westen said.

Langlade County dispatchers could also receive a referral from a crisis center where law enforcement or medical professionals need to be sent.

Jessica Meadows, communications and marketing director for North Central Health Care, said 988’s ability to bring real time professional mental health crisis intervention to rural areas is a game changer.

“What is exciting about 988 is now rural areas who previously may not have had access to a local crisis center or number, along with everyone in U.S., can use this easy-to-remember three-digit number to access crisis support services by phone or text,” Meadows said.

Meadows said 988 works like 911, where callers are routed to a call center based on the area code of their phone, not a geographical location. Crisis counselors at those locations can forward calls on directly to local crisis centers like the North Central Health Care Crisis Center, which can assist those individuals with local crisis care on the phone or in person.

She said the North Central Health Care Crisis Center serves Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

NCHC operates a toll-free number to access the NCHC Crisis Center services at 800-799-0122 or locally at 715-845-4326, and these direct dial numbers are still available for accessing NCHC local crisis center 24/7.

“It’s important to note, if trying to reach the NCHC Crisis Center directly, dialing 988 will call a regional call center that does not have access to any NCHC patient records, NCHC staff or to units,” Meadows said.