ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Pennsylvania woman and 5-year-old daughter killed in crash involving senator

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hJPC_0gtD3pUq00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and the State Patrol was reconstructing the crash. No charges have been filed yet as that work continues.

“We’ll be sitting down with them and going over everything as far as determining how it all actually happened,” Hagstrom told the newspaper. “Then we’ll forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”

Bewley, 70, is from Mason and represents northwestern Wisconsin. The accident occurred when she pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance and into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman, according to the Ashland Police Department. When Ortman’s car collided with Bewley’s, it spun across Highway 2 and was hit by another vehicle.

Ortman’s 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Ortman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police. Hagstrom said Bewley was not taken to the hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” Bewley’s office said in a statement Monday. “Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident.”

Bewley, a member of the Senate since 2015, is not seeking reelection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen, 17, Trafficking victim, missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking is missing in central Ohio. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an unaccompanied 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of human smuggling and trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities suspect that traffickers are threatening Cruz-Rios […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Madison, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, WI
WTRF- 7News

Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point

Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Traffic Accident#Democratic#The Ashland Daily Press#The State Patrol
WTRF- 7News

Horse racing authority stopped in West Virginia

A federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in Louisiana and West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging the organization is in court. Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty in granting a preliminary injunction said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested in West Virginia after making terroristic threats over abortion laws

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says a man was arrested after he made terroristic threats over his public Twitter account against WV elected officials as a result of the pending abortion legislation. Michael Edward Herman (age 35) was arrested for making terroristic threats over his public Twitter. The recipients of the threat include members […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia House passes bill criminalizing abortion

WEST VIRGINIA -West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a sweeping abortion ban. It makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration. During an hourslong debate, the sound of screams and chants from protesters standing outside the chamber rang […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State Fair 2022 butter sculptures revealed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A butter sculpture of five Ohio kids and their fair animals stands alongside the iconic butter cow at the Ohio State Fair this year. The American Dairy Association Midwest selected five participants showing their animals including a lamb, chicken, and a pig “to reflect on the true meaning and traditions of the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Attorney General wins injunction in federal horseracing suit

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that a federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of a federal agency’s rules in West Virginia and Louisiana. The order by the federal court will prevent certain of the Horseracing Integrity and Saftey Act (HISA) Authority’s rules from being implemented in those two states […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling native steps down as West Virginia Corrections Commissioner

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy