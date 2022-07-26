ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Heathrow boss slams TikTok ‘travel hack’ for airport delays

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFIYK_0gtD3kKR00

A TikTok “travel hack” is causing delays to disabled passengers at Heathrow, the airport’s CEO John Holland-Kaye has said.

Mr Holland-Kaye said that though staffing is adequate, demand had gone up significantly when LBC’s Nick Ferrari said 20 wheelchair passengers waited to be taken through immigration last week.

“Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-tracked through the airport.

“If you go on TikTok you’ll see that is one of the travel hacks that people are recommending,” he said.

