Lunchbox Tests Acting Skills Ahead of Acting Opportunity

Last week, Bobby Bones announced that Lunchbox would have an opportunity to audition for a massive TV show somewhere out west.

The details of the opportunity are scarce, but Bones said him and Scuba Steve had been working on it for awhile. They can't guarantee him the role, but he will get the opportunity to audition. Hopefully in the next few weeks we will get more details. Until then, Lunchbox practiced his script reading skills with the Bobby Bones Show.

He read an excerpt as the Joker from The Dark Knight, and then he read an expert from Breaking Bad acting as Walter. The show all concluded that his acting is improving, though he's still yelling an awful lot and that could be taken down a notch.