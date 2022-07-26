Investigation underway after 1 person killed, another injured in Dorchester crash

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Tonawanda and Claybourne streets found a red SUV and a black car that had crashed. Photos from the scene showed the road littered with debris.

One person was pronounced dead and one other victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Boston EMS said. The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

The area has been roped off with yellow police tape. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a crash reconstruction team was also called to the scene.

The wrecked vehicles have since been towed away.

There were no additional details available.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

