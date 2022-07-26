ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dana & Parks: Woman forced to sleep in car after hotel sells room to someone else

By Dana Parks
98.1 FM KMBZ
 5 days ago

Did you know a hotel can just cancel your reservation and leave you high and dry without a place to stay?

That's exactly what happened to Dana's childhood best friend, Carrie. While traveling for work, she had to sleep alone in her car under a bridge in Milwaukee after Hilton Hotels sold her room right out from under her.

﻿How can a hotel just cancel your reservation? Shouldn't something like that be illegal?

Carrie joins Dana & Parks to talk about her ordeal.

