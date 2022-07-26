UCSO Reports – July 25, 2022

Englewood Police shared an update to a shooting involving officers less than a week ago. Police Chief Sam Watson says the investigation is ongoing."The use of this critical incidence response team is standard protocol and required when an officer uses deadly physical force. The investigation will take some time to complete as they are still actively reviewing evidence and conducting interviews," said Watson.On July 24, police responded to a home on Grove Street for a family disturbance. They arrived and say they were shot at from someone inside the home. Officers shot back. Philip Blankenship then came out of the home and surrendered.Police later found the body of Matthew Mitchell, 22, inside. A police affidavit states the two men were brothers. Blakenship's mother called police reporting that he was suicidal and fired a gun inside the home, the document stated.In an interview with police, Blankenship said Mitchell did not shoot at police. He now faces an attempted murder charge.

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO