UCSO Reports – July 25, 2022

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 19000 block of Pine Lane to investigate damage to a yard that was caused by a vehicle. A report was taken, #22-0598. A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road for a person threatening self-harm....
One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
Federal agents in Florida had been seeking to question Evan Edwards, a pastor, and his family for days when their Mercedes SUV was spotted speeding on I-75 north of Gainesville. The Edwardses were Christian missionaries from Canada who lived in Turkey for many years and moved to Florida in 2019....
A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide.Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to indictments handed up last week and unsealed Tuesday.That illegal activity included a "distribution network" for the painkiller oxycodone, according to prosecutors, who did not specify...
The family of George Floyd is again speaking critically of Judge Paul Magnuson’s sentencing of the officers involved in his death. Floyd’s former girlfriend says Tou Thao’s comments prior to sentencing were not respectful to the court or the family.
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin got his federal sentence on Thursday, July 7, for violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. And now the attention turns to Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, the other former officers present at the scene, who are awaiting sentencing in their federal cases.
A Tyler man pled guilty to federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday, June 23. Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Englewood Police shared an update to a shooting involving officers less than a week ago. Police Chief Sam Watson says the investigation is ongoing."The use of this critical incidence response team is standard protocol and required when an officer uses deadly physical force. The investigation will take some time to complete as they are still actively reviewing evidence and conducting interviews," said Watson.On July 24, police responded to a home on Grove Street for a family disturbance. They arrived and say they were shot at from someone inside the home. Officers shot back. Philip Blankenship then came out of the home and surrendered.Police later found the body of Matthew Mitchell, 22, inside. A police affidavit states the two men were brothers. Blakenship's mother called police reporting that he was suicidal and fired a gun inside the home, the document stated.In an interview with police, Blankenship said Mitchell did not shoot at police. He now faces an attempted murder charge.
